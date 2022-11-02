PAK vs SA Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs South Africa Super 12 Match 36, T20 World Cup 2022

Source: Twitter

Pakistan and South Africa come face to face in T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, with both teams staring at very opposite propositions. While Temba Bavuma's side will try to become the first team to confirm their semifinal berth, elsewhere Babar Azam's men will fight to stay alive in the tournament.

After losing against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan were on the verge of being eliminated from the T20 World Cup, although a positive result against Netherlands has given the Green Army a glimmer of hope.

The Proteas meanwhile are the only undefeated team in the tournament so far, and a win against Pakistan will put them on 7 points, which would confirm their place in the knockouts. Also, a loss would knock out Babar's men.

Dream11 Prediction – PAK vs SA, match 36 of T20 World Cup 2022

Keeper – Quinton de Kock, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Rilee Rossouw, David Malan, Babar Azam

All-rounders – Aiden Markram, Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi (C), Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim (VC)

Pakistan vs South Africa Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

PAK vs SA My Dream11 team

Quinton de Kock, Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, David Malan, Babar Azam, Aiden Markram, Shadab Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi (C), Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim (VC)

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Details

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and South Africa is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks