Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai, will likely miss upcoming matches against Afghanistan, Pakistan

Headlines

Meet Zainab Abbas, Pakistani sports anchor deported from India due to..

Meet Nepal’s richest man with Rs 14977 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Tata inspired Marwari donated…

Sony TV issues statement on viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 clip where Amitabh Bachchan mocks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

World’s richest family runs business worth Rs 50 lakh crore, much richer than Ambanis, Tata, Adani; net worth is…

Will Boron boost test levels and body muscle?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Zainab Abbas, Pakistani sports anchor deported from India due to..

Sony TV issues statement on viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 clip where Amitabh Bachchan mocks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

World’s richest family runs business worth Rs 50 lakh crore, much richer than Ambanis, Tata, Adani; net worth is…

5 super ingredients to mix with your morning tea

9 motivational quotes by Rekha

9 Indians with highest Instagram followers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Sony TV issues statement on viral Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 clip where Amitabh Bachchan mocks MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Akshay Kumar reacts strongly to Israel-Hamas conflict, condemns 'any kind of terrorism': 'Killing is not the answer'

This highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss history took Rs 2 crore for 3 days, and it’s not Sidharth, Tejasswi or Hina

HomeCricket

Cricket

Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai, will likely miss upcoming matches against Afghanistan, Pakistan

Cricbuzz first reported that Shbman Gill's low platelet count has raised concerns and medical experts have recommended treatment.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After missing the first match against Australia, Shubman Gill will now reportedly also miss out on the clash against Afghanistan and Pakistan this week. The Indian opener continues to recover from dengue. On Monday, BCCI confirmed that Shubman Gill has not been able to travel with the team to Delhi, where India will play Afghanistan on Wednesday. 

Now, reports state that Shubman Gill has been hospitalised in Chennai following a dip in his platelet count and is currently being treated in Kaveri Hospital. Cricbuzz first reported that Shbman Gill's low platelet count has raised concerns and medical experts have recommended treatment. 

BCCI's physician Dr Rizwan Khan is currently attending Shubman Gill in Chennai.

As for India's first match of the tournament, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner opened for the Aussies in the first inning, however, Marsh went for a duck, but Warner (41 runs from 52 balls) and Steven Smith (46 runs from 71 balls) helped Australia to make a crucial 69-run second-wicket partnership. Soon after Smith's wicket, the Aussies failed to get a hold of the match after the Indian bowling attack showcased a stellar performance. 

India's three-spin bowling attack of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin put up a magnificent inning and dismissed the Aussies for 199. Jadeja picked up three wickets. Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Ashwin scalped one wicket each in the fifth ODI World Cup match.

In the second inning, Australia started well after they dismissed Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for a duck leaving India at 2/3. However, Virat Kohli (85 runs from 116 balls) and KL Rahul (97* runs from 115 balls) made a solid 165-run partnership to clinch a six-wicket win against Australia. In their upcoming fixture, India will square off against Afghanistan on October 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Akshay Kumar reacts strongly to Israel-Hamas conflict, condemns 'any kind of terrorism': 'Killing is not the answer'

Meet Bihar man who cracked UPSC in 1994, resigned as IAS officer after few years due to...

5 Best earphones you can buy at Amazon Great Indian Festival under Rs 1000!

People 'crossing borders' to escape rent in one of world's richest nations

'Problem with Congress is that...': BJP MP reacts strongly after CWC passes resolution supporting Palestine

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE