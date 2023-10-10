Shubman Gill hospitalised in Chennai, will likely miss upcoming matches against Afghanistan, Pakistan

Cricbuzz first reported that Shbman Gill's low platelet count has raised concerns and medical experts have recommended treatment.

After missing the first match against Australia, Shubman Gill will now reportedly also miss out on the clash against Afghanistan and Pakistan this week. The Indian opener continues to recover from dengue. On Monday, BCCI confirmed that Shubman Gill has not been able to travel with the team to Delhi, where India will play Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Now, reports state that Shubman Gill has been hospitalised in Chennai following a dip in his platelet count and is currently being treated in Kaveri Hospital. Cricbuzz first reported that Shbman Gill's low platelet count has raised concerns and medical experts have recommended treatment.

BCCI's physician Dr Rizwan Khan is currently attending Shubman Gill in Chennai.

As for India's first match of the tournament, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner opened for the Aussies in the first inning, however, Marsh went for a duck, but Warner (41 runs from 52 balls) and Steven Smith (46 runs from 71 balls) helped Australia to make a crucial 69-run second-wicket partnership. Soon after Smith's wicket, the Aussies failed to get a hold of the match after the Indian bowling attack showcased a stellar performance.

India's three-spin bowling attack of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin put up a magnificent inning and dismissed the Aussies for 199. Jadeja picked up three wickets. Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Ashwin scalped one wicket each in the fifth ODI World Cup match.

In the second inning, Australia started well after they dismissed Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for a duck leaving India at 2/3. However, Virat Kohli (85 runs from 116 balls) and KL Rahul (97* runs from 115 balls) made a solid 165-run partnership to clinch a six-wicket win against Australia. In their upcoming fixture, India will square off against Afghanistan on October 11 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.