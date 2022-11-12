'Sab ka Kohli ke sath fitness test karwa de toh..', says former India cricketer Kirti Azad

Image Source: Twitter

Team India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup semi-final. The opening pair of Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) put up a record unbeaten 170-run stand to propel England to a thumping victory over the men in blue, setting up a final showdown with Pakistan on Sunday.

The Indian team is experiencing tremendous criticism at home, with former cricketers fiercely opposing the team's selection policies and 'workload management.'

Former India player Kirti Azad, who was part of the team that won the World Cup in 1983, also spoke candidly about the team's terrible performance in the T20 World Cup. Azad claimed that having many captains causes uncertainty, and he specifically mentioned Virat Kohli.

"I'm not saying that different formats can't have different captains. But if you have so many captains, it leads to confusion. This is not right,” Azad said on Aaj Tak.

When the anchor asked whether the Indian team was overage, the former Indian cricketer cited Virat Kohli as an example.

"You say about the age. If you ask all of these players to have a fitness test against Kohli, he would win,” said Azad.

Virat Kohli is one of the fiercest and most tenacious cricketers who is capable of turning games around in the blink of an eye. He is arguably one of the most famous Indian cricket player, both for his performance and fitness. He is now at the peak of his game in the sports world.

Virat Kohli follows a five-day high-intensive workout routine followed by two days of rest. Often his workout routine involves compound movements and cardio exercises that help him perform at the highest levels. That being said, the former skipper focuses on building muscle mass as well as strengthening his back, legs, and core during the off-season.

Team India will return to action next week in a three-match T20I series against New Zealand beginning November 18.

