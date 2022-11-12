T20 World Cup: Babar Azam and Jos Buttler pick their 'Player of the Tournament', leaves out Virat Kohli

Image Source: Twitter

The T20 World Cup 2022 has been a tournament full of fantastic performances and great games that have captivated cricket fans all over the world. In the end, it will be Pakistan versus England in the tournament final on Sunday.

With so many excellent performers in the tournament, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has chosen the top nine contenders for "Player of the Tournament," including Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Nine incredible performers are in the running for the Player of the Tournament award



Who is your pick?



VOTE NOW to stand a chance to win signed merchandise ➡ https://t.co/ukquhKhWVF pic.twitter.com/23NSoOw8bN — ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2022

However, ahead of the final PAK-ENG match, both the captains were asked who they thought would be the best candidate for the "Player of the Tournament" award. Surprisingly, both captains gave quick answers.

England's captain Jos Buttler chose the star Indian 360-degree batsman Suryakumar Yadav, citing his eye-catching batting.

SKY scored 239 runs in six games at a strike rate of 189.68, including three half- century.

"I think Suryakumar Yadav for me has been someone who's played with extreme freedom. He's been incredibly eye-catching to watch in such a star-studded lineup. To stand out the way he has is amazing," Buttler said.

When asked the same question, Babar Azam was quick to name his countryman Shadab, who could win this award.

"I think it should be Shadab Khan for the way he is playing. While his bowling has been outstanding, his batting has also improved quite a bit. His dominating performances in the last three games along with his outstanding fielding make him a prime contender for "Player of the Tournament," Babar said.

Shadab has been instrumental in Pakistan's recent must-win games. He hit a 21-ball fifty against South Africa and has taken 10 wickets at a decent economy rate of 6.59 in six games.

The two teams will lock horns in the final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13.

READ| Meet Janaki Easwar, 13-year-old Indian-origin girl set to perform in T20 World Cup 2022 closing ceremony