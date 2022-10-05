'Jasprit Bumrah is a big miss, but...': Rohit Sharma drops big hint on pacer's replacement

'We'll make the call once we reach Australia': Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah's injury has left a gaping hole in the Indian team, and the management are ready to bide their time in order to name a replacement for the pace spearhead ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Bumrah suffered a back 'stress reaction' and has been subsequently ruled out of India's T20 World Cup squad.

While Mohammed Siraj was called up to replace Bumrah for the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, Rohit Sharma and Co are ready to wait until they touch down in Australia before naming a replacement for the star pacer.

Speaking after India's 49-run loss against the Proteas in the final match of the series, Rohit confirmed that they will travel to Australia first, and then name a replacement for Bumrah.

"Bumrah is a big miss, but there are a few guys in the reckoning. We'll make the call once we reach Australia," said the 35-year-old during the post-match interaction.

The 'Hitman' further revealed that the Indian team is likely to leave for Down Under very soon, as they want to acclimatise to conditions in the nation. He also stated that half of the players selected for the World Cup have never played in Australia, so the Men in Blue are likely to play a couple of practice matches before they on Australia and New Zealand for the warmup games.

"Lot of the guys haven't been to Australia, which is why we wanted to go early. Play on some bouncy pitches in Perth and see what we can do there. Out of the 15, only 7-8 have been there before, so wanted to make an effort to go there early," he said.

"We've organised a couple of practice games," added Rohit further.

The likes of Siraj and Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar are in the running to take up Bumrah's place in India's T20 World Cup squad, but it seems fans will have to wait for some time to see who replaces the pace spearhead.

With agency inputs