Watch: Deepak Chahar abuses Mohammed Siraj as he concedes a six after stepping on boundary

Deepak Chahar abusing Mohammed Shami

Deepak Chahar's last over went for a massive 24 runs that also included an error from Mohammed Siraj which cost the team six runs. Off the penultimate ball of the over, David Miller pulled a short ball from Chahar into deep square leg only to find Siraj.

He did well to catch the ball but Siraj backpedaled after taking the catch only for his back foot to crash into the boundary line. Clearly, the bowler and the skipper Rohit Sharma weren't impressed with the efforts. Perhaps, Chahar was so frustrated that he was spotted abusing Siraj for the mistake.

On the first ball of Deepak Chahar’s final over of the match, Rilee Rossouw completed his century with a single. On the next ball, the Indian pacer cleaned up young batter Tristan Stubbs and the third delivery of the over to David Miller was a dot ball. Then, Deepak Chahar bowled a no-ball and got smashed for three consecutive sixes by Miller on the next three deliveries.

Notably, on the 5th delivery of the over, Chahar bowled a 123kmph length ball to Miller and the Proteas batter heaved it off the strong bottom hand. Fielder Mohammed Siraj grabbed the catch at the deep square leg, but there was an error in judgement from the fielder as he backpedalled and stepped onto the advertising cushions with the ball in his hand.

Talking about the match, Rilee Rossouw scored a scintillating century for South Africa in the 3rd T20I as he scored 100 in 48 deliveries which included 8 sixes and 7 fours. He was equally supported by South African opener Quinton De Kock who played an innings of 68 runs in 43 deliveries and David Miller's cameo of 19 in 5 deliveries took the South African score to a mammoth 227 runs.

Coming to the Indian Chase, India lost the wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over on a duck and Shreyas Iyer followed him quickly. Dinesh Karthik was the leading run scorer in the match for the Indian team as he scored 46 runs in 21 deliveries.

Indian team kept losing wickets at regular intervals and at the end 228 proved to be a lot for the men in blue as India lost the match by 49 runs.