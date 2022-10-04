Team India sufferers its worst-ever defeat in T20Is at home, loses 3rd T20I against South Africa by 49 runs

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

Rilee Rossouw scored a scintillating century for South Africa in the 3rd T20I as he scored 100 in 48 deliveries which included 8 sixes and 7 fours. He was equally supported by South African opener Quinton De Kock who played an innings of 68 runs in 43 deliveries and David Miller's cameo of 19 in 5 deliveries took the South African score to a mammoth 227 runs.

READ: 'This guy can bat anywhere', Netizens hail Dinesh Karthik for his quick knock of 46 in 24 deliveries against SA

Coming to the Indian Chase, India lost the wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over on a duck and Shreyas Iyer followed him quickly. Dinesh Karthik was the leading run scorer in the match for the Indian team as he scored 46 runs in 21 deliveries.

Indian team kept losing wickets at regular intervals and at the end 228 proved to be a lot for the men in blue as India lost the match by 49 runs.

The likes of Dinesh Karthik (46 off 21), Rishabh Pant (27 off 14) got starts but couldn`t convert them into big innings. Lower down the order, Harshal Patel (17 off 12), Deepak Chahar (31 off 17), Umesh Yadav (20 not out off 17) also made contributions, but they were not enough. Eventually, India were bowled out for 178 in 18.3 overs, losing by a huge margin of 49 runs.

READ: Watch: Rohit Sharma spotted with unusual 'black' knee before third T20I against South Africa

Dwaine Pretorius 3/26, Keshav Maharaj 2/34) were the most successful bowlers for Proteas.

Brief scores: South Africa 227-3 in 20 Overs (Rilee Rossouw 100 not out, Quinton de Kock 68; Umesh Yadav 1/34) beat India 178-10 in 18.3 Overs (Dinesh Karthik 46, Deepak Chahar 31; Dwaine Pretorius 3/26, Keshav Maharaj 2/34) by 49 runs