Sports

National Games 2022: Jyothi Yarraji, Ram Baboo steal the show as athletics events conclude

Andhra Pradesh’s Jyothi Yarraji, the 100m women’s champion, got a rare double of gold medals by winning the 100m hurdles.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

On the last day of athletics events at the National Games  on Tuesday, Ram Baboo set a new National record for 35km race walk in 2 hours, 36 minutes, and 34 seconds.

In a race inaugurated last year and making its National Games debut this time, Ram Baboo's mark enabled him handily defeat Haryana's Juned Khan, who recorded 2:40:51.00 and held the National record of 2:40:16.00 set at the National Race Walking Championships in Ranchi this year.

Jyothi Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh, the 100m women's champion, completed a rare gold medal double by winning the 100m hurdles. She became the first Indian woman to run the hurdles in under 13 seconds (12.79 seconds). However, due to wind assistance exceeding the permitted limit of 2m/s, her performance could not be recognized for record reasons.

Jyothi had faced a similar circumstance earlier this year in the Federation Cup at Thenhipalam, Kozhikode, when she finished in 13.09 seconds. In the Harry Schutling Games in the Dutch city of Vught, she improved her performance to set a national record of 13.04 seconds.

Amlan Borgohain, the 100m winner, also claimed the 200m gold with a time of 20.55.

The Assam runner broke the 200m mark twice, first in the heats and then in the final. Four runners cracked the 21-second barrier in the final.


