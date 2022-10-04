IND vs SA: Top 10 funny memes from the third T20I between India and South Africa

Image Credit: Twitter

South Africa finished the T20I series on a strong note, defeating India by 49 runs in the third and final T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. However, India won the T20I series 2-1 after winning the first game in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets and the second game in Guwahati by 16 runs.

Chasing 228 runs, India got off to a disastrous start, with skipper Rohit Sharma out for a duck in the first over and No. 3 Shreyas Iyer out for 1 in the second. Rishabh Pant seemed in fantastic form before an easy dismissal in the fifth over ended his stint at the crease.

Dinesh Karthik batted at number four and maintained a good attitude throughout his innings. His 46-run knock was turning out to be an exciting one until he executed a vicious reverse sweep and rattled his stumps.

The other Indian batters failed to make any significant contributions, and Suryakumar Yadav, who had been in excellent form, was unable to make a significant difference.

Despite a brilliant 37-run innings from Deepak Chahar towards the finish, India were bowled out for 178, falling 49 runs short of the winning mark. Dwaine Pretorious of South Africa ended with 3/26.

Here’re the top 10 memes from the third T20 between India and South Africa:

#INDvsSAT20I #DineshKarthik#INDvSA #INDvsSA



Dinesh Karthik was striking the ball so well and then Gifted wicket for switch hit.



Rahul Dravid : pic.twitter.com/HICpTniHuq — g0vñD mA (@rishu_1809) October 4, 2022

Dinda watching indian pacers bowling pic.twitter.com/eTZuXwBlYS — Rahul (@BeingTrickyy) October 4, 2022

