IND vs SA: Top 10 funny memes from the third T20I between India and South Africa

India won the T20I series 2-1 after winning the first game in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets and the second game in Guwahati by 16 runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

South Africa finished the T20I series on a strong note, defeating India by 49 runs in the third and final T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. However, India won the T20I series 2-1 after winning the first game in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets and the second game in Guwahati by 16 runs.

Chasing 228 runs, India got off to a disastrous start, with skipper Rohit Sharma out for a duck in the first over and No. 3 Shreyas Iyer out for 1 in the second. Rishabh Pant seemed in fantastic form before an easy dismissal in the fifth over ended his stint at the crease.

Dinesh Karthik batted at number four and maintained a good attitude throughout his innings. His 46-run knock was turning out to be an exciting one until he executed a vicious reverse sweep and rattled his stumps.

The other Indian batters failed to make any significant contributions, and Suryakumar Yadav, who had been in excellent form, was unable to make a significant difference. 

Despite a brilliant 37-run innings from Deepak Chahar towards the finish, India were bowled out for 178, falling 49 runs short of the winning mark. Dwaine Pretorious of South Africa ended with 3/26.

Here’re the top 10 memes from the third T20 between India and South Africa:

