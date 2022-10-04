IND vs SA: Top 10 funny memes from the third T20I between India and South Africa

South Africa finished the T20I series on a strong note, defeating India by 49 runs in the third and final T20I at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. However, India won the T20I series 2-1 after winning the first game in Thiruvananthapuram by eight wickets and the second game in Guwahati by 16 runs.
Chasing 228 runs, India got off to a disastrous start, with skipper Rohit Sharma out for a duck in the first over and No. 3 Shreyas Iyer out for 1 in the second. Rishabh Pant seemed in fantastic form before an easy dismissal in the fifth over ended his stint at the crease.
Dinesh Karthik batted at number four and maintained a good attitude throughout his innings. His 46-run knock was turning out to be an exciting one until he executed a vicious reverse sweep and rattled his stumps.
The other Indian batters failed to make any significant contributions, and Suryakumar Yadav, who had been in excellent form, was unable to make a significant difference.
Despite a brilliant 37-run innings from Deepak Chahar towards the finish, India were bowled out for 178, falling 49 runs short of the winning mark. Dwaine Pretorious of South Africa ended with 3/26.
Here’re the top 10 memes from the third T20 between India and South Africa:
pic.twitter.com/AS8LMdx9Gv — Professor ngl (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 4, 2022
pic.twitter.com/FHVg1Iu8Jx — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) October 4, 2022
#INDVSA #deepakchahar pic.twitter.com/mSzUTwbyE9 — (@bijjuu11) October 4, 2022
#INDvSA #INDvsSA #HarshalPatel
Harshal Patel planning deliveries : pic.twitter.com/7H2ejj9yPT— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) October 4, 2022
#INDvsSAT20I #DineshKarthik#INDvSA #INDvsSA
Dinesh Karthik was striking the ball so well and then Gifted wicket for switch hit.
Rahul Dravid : pic.twitter.com/HICpTniHuq — g0vñD mA (@rishu_1809) October 4, 2022
Same energy. #IndvSA pic.twitter.com/rFyJkUXjE1 — Rajabets India (@smileandraja) October 4, 2022
1st inning summary #IndvSa pic.twitter.com/XuhHE05NM7 — Rajabets India (@smileandraja) October 4, 2022
#INDvSA #IndvsSA
Rohit Sharma after watching bowling of Harshal, Umesh and Siraj Deepak chahar:- pic.twitter.com/bsLU5oe9AM — (@superking1815) October 4, 2022
Dinda watching indian pacers bowling pic.twitter.com/eTZuXwBlYS — Rahul (@BeingTrickyy) October 4, 2022
A sad sad story.#IndvsSA #CricketTwitter #Bumrah #Arshdeep pic.twitter.com/At4t5XbQdM— Akash Kumar Jha (@Akashkumarjha14) October 4, 2022
READ| Team India sufferers its worst-ever defeat in T20Is at home, loses 3rd T20I against South Africa by 49 runs