Veteran singer Uma Ramanan passes away at 72, husband requests privacy

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, daughter of Pakistan’s richest man, donated over Rs 1230000000, no match for Isha Ambani, she is…

Meet Africa's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, made Rs 1193010000000 fortune from...

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce, was an immigrant, used to earn Rs 1200; not Aishwarya, Alia, Priyanka, Katrina

Meet man, close friend of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, works for Rs 1993000 crore firm, he is…

Meet Indian, world's richest businessman ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his business was...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, daughter of Pakistan’s richest man, donated over Rs 1230000000, no match for Isha Ambani, she is…

Meet Africa's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, made Rs 1193010000000 fortune from...

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce, was an immigrant, used to earn Rs 1200; not Aishwarya, Alia, Priyanka, Katrina

8 largest reptiles on Earth

8 most-expensive sets of Bollywood films

7 star kids that defied nepotism and made successful careers outside Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Goldy Brar Death: Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Gangster Goldy Brar Shot Dead In US: Reports

AstraZeneca Reaffirms Safety Of Covishield, Vaxzevria Vaccines Amid Blood Clot Concerns

Who Is Tarun Ghulati, The London Mayoral Candidate Challenging Sadiq Khan?

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce, was an immigrant, used to earn Rs 1200; not Aishwarya, Alia, Priyanka, Katrina

India's richest singer, first crorepati, lived in brothel, was raped at 13, traveled in personal train, but died in...

Panchayat season 3: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta's series set to premiere on this date

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Veteran singer Uma Ramanan passes away at 72, husband requests privacy

Uma Ramanan passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at the age of 72.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 02, 2024, 01:38 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Uma Ramanan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran singer Uma Ramanan has passed away at the age of 72 in Chennai. The Tamil singer breathed her last on May 1, her husband has requested for privacy. 

According to the reports, Uma passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. The cause of her death remains unknown, and further information about her funeral arrangements is pending.

The late singer is survived by her husband, AV Ramanan, also a singer, and their son, Vignesh Ramanan. Uma's journey in music began with classical training under Pazhani Vijayalakshmi. Fate brought Uma and Ramanan together when he was seeking singers for his live performances. Their professional collaboration evolved into a deep personal connection over time.

During Uma and Ramanan's stage performances, they caught the attention of producer and cameraman, Janakiraman, who offered them a duet in the 1976 Hindi film Play Boy.

Subsequently, they received an opportunity to sing for the Tamil film Shri Krishna Leela in 1977, directed by A. P. Nagarajan, and one of the final projects of composer S. V. Venkatraman. In 1980, Uma lent her voice to the film Neerottam, composed by A. V. Ramanan.

However, it was her song Poongathave Thaal Thirava for the movie Nizhalgal, released in the same year and composed by Ilayaraja, that got her popularity. This marked a significant career breakthrough, leading her to collaborate on over 100 songs with Ilayaraja alone. Additionally, she contributed her vocals to works by other renowned music directors such as Vidyasagar, Deva, and Mani Sharma.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gangster Goldy Brar, accused of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, shot dead in US: Reports

'Bollywood producers are afraid of...': Theatre owners react to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan's box office failure

DNA Verified: CBSE Board Class 10th 2024 result today? Know the truth behind viral notice

Azim Premji’s Rs 241000 crore Wipro bags multi-million dollar deal to transform...

Sidhu Moose Wala has earned Rs 4 crore since his death; why his murder at Goldy Brar's hands did not stop his earnings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement