Veteran singer Uma Ramanan passes away at 72, husband requests privacy

Uma Ramanan passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at the age of 72.

Veteran singer Uma Ramanan has passed away at the age of 72 in Chennai. The Tamil singer breathed her last on May 1, her husband has requested for privacy.

According to the reports, Uma passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. The cause of her death remains unknown, and further information about her funeral arrangements is pending.

The late singer is survived by her husband, AV Ramanan, also a singer, and their son, Vignesh Ramanan. Uma's journey in music began with classical training under Pazhani Vijayalakshmi. Fate brought Uma and Ramanan together when he was seeking singers for his live performances. Their professional collaboration evolved into a deep personal connection over time.

During Uma and Ramanan's stage performances, they caught the attention of producer and cameraman, Janakiraman, who offered them a duet in the 1976 Hindi film Play Boy.

Subsequently, they received an opportunity to sing for the Tamil film Shri Krishna Leela in 1977, directed by A. P. Nagarajan, and one of the final projects of composer S. V. Venkatraman. In 1980, Uma lent her voice to the film Neerottam, composed by A. V. Ramanan.

However, it was her song Poongathave Thaal Thirava for the movie Nizhalgal, released in the same year and composed by Ilayaraja, that got her popularity. This marked a significant career breakthrough, leading her to collaborate on over 100 songs with Ilayaraja alone. Additionally, she contributed her vocals to works by other renowned music directors such as Vidyasagar, Deva, and Mani Sharma.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.