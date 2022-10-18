Roger Binny elected as new BCCI president: Know all about the 1983 World Cup winner

Photo: PTI, File

1983 World Cup winning former India all-rounder Roger Binny was elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday at its 91st Annual General Meeting. Binny, who is the currently-serving president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), takes over from outgoing chief Sourav Ganguly.

With his unopposed election, Binny becomes the first World Cup winner to become president of BCCI in history. A crucial part of the Kapil Dev-led ODI World Cup winning squad in 1983, Binny was also the highest wicket taker at the historic tournament.

Roger Binny as a cricketer

The new BCCI president played 27 test matches and 72 ODIs for India. He picked up 77 wickets in ODIs and 47 wickets in tests. In the unlikely win at the 1983 World Cup, emerging as the leading wicket taker of the tournament. He replicated the feat with 17 wickets at the 1985 World Championships.

Roger Binny as a cricket administrator

Having previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee, 67-year-old Binny has vast experience in cricket administration. Apart from being the current president of KSCA since 2019, Binny has served in different positions at the Karnataka State Cricket Association. He has been part of KSCA administrations led by Brijesh Patel and Anil Kumble. Due to BCCI’s age-cap rule, Binny will have only a single term of three years as BCCI president.

Facts about Roger Binny

The new BCCI President’s full name is Roger Michael Humphrey Binny. He became the first Anglo-Indian of Scottish origin to play for India. His son Stuart Binny is also a former India cricketer like his father, has played in the IPL and also holds the record for the best bowling spell by an Indian in ODIs, having taken 6 wickets for 4 runs versus Bangladesh in 2014.

READ | SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5