Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Roger Binny appointed new BCCI President, to succeed Sourav Ganguly- Details here

The election of the next set of office-bearers was merely a formality, as all were unopposed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Roger Binny appointed new BCCI President, to succeed Sourav Ganguly- Details here
Roger Binny (File Photo)

Roger Binny, a former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, was named the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. His appointment was made public during the BCCI AGM in Mumbai. Binny takes over for former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Binny, 67, was the only contender who filed a nomination for the position of BCCI president.

The election of the next set of office-bearers was merely a formality, as all were unopposed.

Binny was the Karnataka State Cricket Association President and will now leave the state body. The medium pacer was a key figure in India's historic World Cup victory in 1983. He grabbed 18 wickets in eight games, the most in that edition of the prestigious tournament.

Binny earlier served in the senior selection committee when Sandeep Patil was the chairman. Whenever his son Stuart Binny's name came up for consideration for inclusion in the Indian team, he recused himself.

According to a PTI report, Ganguly met with a number of stakeholders in New Delhi last week. The former India captain wanted to remain as BCCI President, but he was warned that there is no precedent for granting the Board president a second term.

"Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position," the BCCI source said.

In the instance of Dhumal, the decision makers waited for Ganguly to make a choice on IPL chairmanship, and when he refused, they promoted the Himachal man, who is known to be the most efficient man in the previous BCCI cabinet, along with secretary Shah.

A two-day window (October 11-12) was held for filing of nomination applications (in person).

The nominated candidates were supposed to be announced a day later, with October 14 being the date for the withdrawal of nominations (in person).

The contesting candidates were named on October 15 (Binny). The election and declarations, "a mere formality", took place on October 18.

READ| Inside story of Sourav Ganguly's ouster as BCCI president, how it all transpired

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Saawan, Sanam Bewafa, Chaand Kaa Tukdaa: Hit films of late filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
These banks offer highest interest rate on tax saving FDs
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari sizzles in blue dress, Yami Gautam visits Baglamukhi temple with Aditya Dhar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai Airport to be shut for six hours on October 18, check timings here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.