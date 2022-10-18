Roger Binny appointed new BCCI President, to succeed Sourav Ganguly- Details here

Roger Binny (File Photo)

Roger Binny, a former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, was named the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. His appointment was made public during the BCCI AGM in Mumbai. Binny takes over for former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Binny, 67, was the only contender who filed a nomination for the position of BCCI president.

The election of the next set of office-bearers was merely a formality, as all were unopposed.

Binny was the Karnataka State Cricket Association President and will now leave the state body. The medium pacer was a key figure in India's historic World Cup victory in 1983. He grabbed 18 wickets in eight games, the most in that edition of the prestigious tournament.

Binny earlier served in the senior selection committee when Sandeep Patil was the chairman. Whenever his son Stuart Binny's name came up for consideration for inclusion in the Indian team, he recused himself.

Maharashtra | Former India cricketer Roger Binny, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Former IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla and others arrive at Taj Hotel in Mumbai for the Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pic.twitter.com/d6OIySXdGR — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

According to a PTI report, Ganguly met with a number of stakeholders in New Delhi last week. The former India captain wanted to remain as BCCI President, but he was warned that there is no precedent for granting the Board president a second term.

"Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position," the BCCI source said.

In the instance of Dhumal, the decision makers waited for Ganguly to make a choice on IPL chairmanship, and when he refused, they promoted the Himachal man, who is known to be the most efficient man in the previous BCCI cabinet, along with secretary Shah.

A two-day window (October 11-12) was held for filing of nomination applications (in person).

The nominated candidates were supposed to be announced a day later, with October 14 being the date for the withdrawal of nominations (in person).

The contesting candidates were named on October 15 (Binny). The election and declarations, "a mere formality", took place on October 18.

