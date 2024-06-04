Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hema Malini takes early lead in Mathura, calls formation of Modi government vital for country

Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Lok Sabha election results early trends: BJP ahead in 230 seats, Congress crosses 100-mark

Former Jammu & Kashmir CMs Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti trailing after first round of counting

Kangana Ranaut surges ahead in Mandi, BJP takes lead in all four seats in Himachal Pradesh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hema Malini takes early lead in Mathura, calls formation of Modi government vital for country

Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Lok Sabha election results early trends: BJP ahead in 230 seats, Congress crosses 100-mark

Best Indian foods for vegetarian bodybuilding

Top architectural marvels in India 

9 benefits of eating brown bread

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Exit Polls: Sensex, NIFTY Bank & NIFTY Rises After Lok Sabha Exit Polls Predictions I Stock Market

Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Replacing Rahul Dravid As Team India's Head Coach After T20 WC 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Pulwama district

Arjun Rampal raises Rs 12.5 crore for CRY America ensuring underprivileged children's rights

Jaideep Ahlawat shares his views on nepotism debate in Bollywood: ‘I don't believe Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan can…’

Meenakshi Seshadri recalls doing 'nerve-wracking' kissing scene with Sunny Deol in Dacait: 'It was pretty extreme'

HomeIndia

India

Kangana Ranaut surges ahead in Mandi, BJP takes lead in all four seats in Himachal Pradesh

Kangana Ranaut has taken an early lead in Mandi as counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections began on Tuesday morning

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut surges ahead in Mandi, BJP takes lead in all four seats in Himachal Pradesh
Kangana Ranaut
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The BJP is ahead of the Congress in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, according to Election Commission trends. BJP's candidate from Mandi, actor Kangana Ranaut, is leading by a margin of 14,734 votes, while Union minister Anurag Thakur, seeking a fifth term from the Hamirpur seat, is ahead by a margin of 31,034 votes, as per the poll panel's data.

Former Union minister and Congress candidate from Kangra seat, Anand Sharma, is trailing by 59,549 votes and former BJP state president and sitting BJP MP from Shimla seat, Suresh Kashyap, is leading by 19,873 votes.

Counting began at 8 am at 80 counting centres across the state for Himachal Pradesh's four Lok Sabha seats and six assembly constituencies where bypolls were held, officials said. The counting of votes began with postal ballots.

The outer and middle rings of the three-tier security cordon at the counting centres are being guarded by about 900 personnel of the police while the inner circle is manned by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), election officials said.

They added that 41 platoons of the CAPF have been deployed. The bypolls were held on June 1, simultaneously with elections to the four Lok Sabha seats. The assembly constituencies where bypolls were held are Sujanpur, Dharamshala, Lahaul & Spiti, Barsar, Gagret and Kutlehar.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This 90s' Bollywood villain, who worked in over 300 films, died lonely with bottle of alcohol, sitting on...

This low-budget film earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards, was remade in...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting of votes today, know time, where to watch

Shashi Tharoor, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in neck-and-neck battle in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat

Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking him 'from where he is getting money' to build his new house

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement