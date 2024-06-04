Nagaur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Hanuman Beniwal leading by 7629 votes against BJP's Jyoti Mirdha

The counting of votes has started in Rajasthan at 8 am today. As of now, Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party's Hanuman Beniwal is leading by 7,629 votes in Nagaur against Jyoti Mirdha of the BJP.

Rajasthan's Nagaur is considered important from the point of view of Lok Sabha elections. This district is the fifth largest district of Rajasthan and is geographically located right in the center of Rajasthan.

As the counting of the votes for the Lok Sabha polls progresses, the early trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead on 200 seats, while the Congress is leading on 80 seats, as per the Election Commission of India.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party. Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Congress party and its allies dismissed the exit polls as "orchestrated" and a work of "fantasy", asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre.

- The EC counted 99126 votes for Hanuman Beniwal of RLP while on the other hand, Jyoti Mirdha recorded 93820 seats, creating a margin of just 5306 votes.