Lakshadweep Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

The 2024 Indian general election in Lakshadweep was held on April 19 to elect its sole representative for the 18th Lok Sabha, with an impressive voter turnout of 83.88%.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

The 2024 Indian general election in Lakshadweep was held on April 19, 2024, to elect the sole representative for the 18th Lok Sabha from Lakshadweep.

- Election Date: The election took place on April 19, 2024.

- Voter Turnout: The voter turnout was impressively high at 83.88%.

Lakshadweep is a significant political constituency known for its diverse demographic and substantial influence in Indian politics. The 2024 election saw voters actively participating to choose their next representative.

Election Result 2024 is yet to be declared. In the 2019 elections, Lakshadweep had a voter turnout of 84.96%, with NCP candidate Mohammed Faizal P.P. winning by a narrow margin of 823 votes, defeating Hamdullah Sayeed of the INC. The 2024 elections continued to highlight the dynamic political landscape of Lakshadweep, with candidates competing vigorously to represent this vital constituency in the Lok Sabha.

