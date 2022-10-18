SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5

Image Source: Twitter

SriLanka have lost their 5th wicket with Meiyappan bagging a hat-trick. SriLanka have suddenly collapsed with Dasun Shanaka and Charith Assalanka following Bhanuka Rajapaksa back.

Dhananjaya De Silva was run-out. He added a 50-run stand with Pathum Nissanka after Aryan Lakra removed Kusal Mendis inside the powerplay. He was off to a good start with Pathum Nissanka, stitching together 42-run stand.

Earlier, UAE captain CP Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl first in the do-or-die clash against SriLanka. With a warm day in Geelong, Rizwan believes dew could be a factor under the lights. Hence, UAE want to chase. Danushka Gunathilaka has been dropped for Charith Assalanka.

