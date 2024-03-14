RCB vs MI WPL 2024 Eliminator Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challenger Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Cricket
MI-W vs RCB-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 21 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challenger Bangalore will face off in the Women’s Premier League 2024 Eliminator on Friday, March 15, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs by beating Gujarat Giants strongly, while RCB made it through with a tough win over Mumbai Indians in their last league game.
The winner of this important match will go straight to the finals and meet Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians have a good record against RCB, winning three out of the last four games they played. But RCB wants to forget about history and build on their recent win's energy for this match.
Match Details
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Eliminator
Date: Friday, March 15
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Time: 7:30 PM IST
RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur
All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry
Bowlers: Renuka Thakur, Shabnim Ismail
RCB-W vs MI-W My Dream11 team
Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Renuka Singh Thakur
Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur