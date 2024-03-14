Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

One nation, one election: Return to simultaneous polls recommended by EC in 1983, says Kovind panel

Ex-Sri Lankan cricketer meets with major car accident in Anuradhapura, pics of damaged car go viral

This star cricketer is IPL 2024 top paid captain, it's not Kohli, Dhoni, Pandya, KL Rahul

Meet IAS Krati Raj, who disguised herself as patient for surprise check at UP health centre

RCB vs MI WPL 2024 Eliminator Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challenger Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RCB vs MI WPL 2024 Eliminator Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challenger Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Amazon, Meesho, Flipkart, Snapdeal, JioMART ban sale, manufacturing of...

Empowering Local Economies: Savaari's Impact on Regional Tourism

Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst

8 influential women of the Mughal empire

International destinations Indians can visit within 5 hours

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

This blockbuster was India's first film to get Oscar nomination, actress escaped death during shoot, was remake of...

HanuMan Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Teja Sajja-starrer Prasanth Varma's superhero film

Meet actress who gave superhit films with Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

HomeCricket

Cricket

RCB vs MI WPL 2024 Eliminator Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challenger Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 21 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 05:03 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challenger Bangalore will face off in the Women’s Premier League 2024 Eliminator on Friday, March 15, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Mumbai Indians made it to the playoffs by beating Gujarat Giants strongly, while RCB made it through with a tough win over Mumbai Indians in their last league game.

The winner of this important match will go straight to the finals and meet Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians have a good record against RCB, winning three out of the last four games they played. But RCB wants to forget about history and build on their recent win's energy for this match.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Eliminator

Date: Friday, March 15

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 7:30 PM IST

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Renuka Thakur, Shabnim Ismail

RCB-W vs MI-W My Dream11 team

Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Renuka Singh Thakur

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet real owner of Koh-i-Noor diamond before it went to Mughals and then to British

This actress played Sanjeev Kumar's daughter and wife in films, faced criticism, silenced everyone when...

US: Joe Biden, Donald Trump clinch presidential nominations, set for first presidential rematch since 1956

Viral video: Pakistani father-daughter duo’s dance to SRK song wows internet, watch

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam at 21 without coaching, got AIR 13 but chose not to become IAS due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement