Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna gets hitched to fiancee Rachana, See wedding pics

Image Source: Twitter @rajasthanroyals

On Thursday, Indian cricketer Prasidh Krishna tied the knot with his fiance Rachana in a beautiful traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. The Rajasthan Royals pacer had previously gotten engaged on Tuesday, and the wedding took place on June 8th. Among the many players who attended the marriage ceremony were fellow Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Many pictures of the happy couple have gone viral on social media. In one particularly heartwarming photo posted by Gowtham on his Instagram stories, the newlyweds can be seen posing with Iyer, Bumrah, and many other prominent Karnataka cricketers.

“Congratulations Skiddyy," wrote Iyer on his Instagram story, resharing Gowtham’s post who also congratulated the couple.

Although Rachana's Instagram account is private, multiple reports suggest that she works as a product manager at Dell and is currently based in Texas, United States. She holds a degree in computer science and engineering and began her career at Cisco. In addition to her corporate work, Rachana is also an entrepreneur who founded an EdTech business that connects students with corporations.

Turning to Prasidh, the talented pacer suffered a stress fracture that prevented him from participating in the recently concluded IPL season. However, he was picked up by the Royals for a whopping Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2022 mini-auction. Prasidh proved his worth by taking 19 wickets in 17 matches for his team, helping them reach the final.

