Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

PSL 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and where to Watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match in India

The Lahore Qalandars finished the league stage at the top of the table, winning seven out of their ten games, while the Multan Sultans came in a close second with six wins out of ten.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

PSL 2023 Final Live Streaming: When and where to Watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars match in India
File Photo

The highly anticipated eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is drawing to a close, with the Multan Sultans and the Lahore Qalandars set to battle it out in the title clash. The final will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today, March 18th, after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the proactive decision to move the event forward by a day due to potential bad weather on March 19th and 20th.

This change means that there will now be two reserve days, increasing the likelihood of a full match being played. The Multan Sultans, led by Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, will face off against the Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2023 final, which is scheduled to start at 7pm local time.

The Lahore Qalandars finished the league stage at the top of the table, winning seven out of their ten games, while the Multan Sultans came in a close second with six wins out of ten. The head-to-head record between these two teams this season has been mixed, with Lahore winning both league games and the Sultans coming out on top in the Qualifier.

The Sultans will have a psychological advantage over the Qalandars after their convincing win in the Qualifier on March 15th. However, Shaheen Afridi and his team will take heart from their ability to chase down a tricky total of 172 in the second Eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi, and will believe that they can go the distance as well.

Live Streaming details

India and South Asia: Live broadcast on Sony Sports Network: Sony Ten2 and Sony Six. Live streaming on the Sony Liv app.

Probable playing XI

Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah

READ| LQ vs MS Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Final

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
Top 5 summer vacation destinations for stunning landscapes, beaches and cultural experiences
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's luxurious Mumbai home: All-white bedroom, chic living room, grand entrance
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check eligibility, how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.