LQ vs MS Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2023 Final

File Photo

The highly anticipated final match of the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season is set to take place between the Multan Sultans and the Lahore Qalandars. This is a rematch of last year's final, which saw the Qalandars emerge victorious. However, the Sultans are determined to seek revenge and claim the championship title this time around.

Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the Sultans have already proven their mettle by winning the Qualifier 2 against the Qalandars. With this victory under their belt, they are confident in their ability to defeat their opponents once again in the finals.

The Multan Sultans have emerged as the team to beat in this edition of the PSL. The likes of Keiron Pollard and Tim David have been instrumental in their success, delivering match-winning performances with ease. The top order, comprising of Rilee Rossouw and Usman Khan, has also been in top form, providing explosive starts to the innings.

To stand a chance against the rampaging batting lineup of the Sultans and clinch the PSL trophy for the second time, the Qalandars bowlers must bring their A-game. It will take a herculean effort to stop the Sultans, who have been in scintillating form throughout the tournament. The Qalandars must be at their best to overcome the challenge posed by the Sultans and emerge victorious.

LQ vs MS Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: M Rizwan, S Billings

Batters: K Pollard, T David, U Khan, M Tahir Baig

All-rounder: S Raza

Bowlers: Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, Rashid-Khan, Z Khan

LQ vs MS My Dream11 team

Rossouw, Alex Hales, Rizwan,Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig, Raza, Pollard, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Rauf

READ| World’s richest cricketer: Adam Gilchrist finally breaks silence, says this about Sachin Tendulkar