Pakistan at T20 World Cup 2022: Full squad, schedule, venues, match timings in IST; all you need to know

Pakistan will be hoping to win their 2nd T20 World Cup title

Babar Azam-led Pakistan reached the semifinal of the T20 World Cup last year, although they fell short against the eventual champions Australia who defeated the Men in Green and would go on to lift the cup. The Men in Green recently prevailed over New Zealand by five wickets to win the 7 match tri-series as well.

Pakistan will open their campaign in the T20 World Cup against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. They have been in good form of late, having narrowly lost the seven-match T20I series at home against England.

Before that, they reached the final of Asia Cup 2022, beating India at the Super 4 stage, but eventually lost out to Sri Lanka in the summit clash. Pakistan have lifted the T20 World Cup once, in 2009, and they were also the runners-up in the 2007 edition.

READ| Team India could travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, check list of major ICC events next year

They have reached the semifinals on three occasions, in 2010, 2012 and most recently last year, but would be hoping to go all the way in Australia this year.

Here's all you need to know about Pakistan at T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan's squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Travelling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

READ| NZ vs PAK: Martin Guptill jumps over Shadab Khan as he tries to stop former, watch video

Pakistan's schedule at T20 World Cup 2022:

The Green Army will open their account against India in Melbourne, followed by matches against teams from the qualifying rounds in Perth, after which Babar's men will travel to Sydney to take on South Africa, before their final group game in Adelaide against Bangladesh.

Pakistan vs India - match 1 in Melbourne - October 23 (Sunday) - 1:30 PM

Pakistan vs B1 - match 2 in Perth - October 27 (Thursday) - 4.30 PM

Pakistan vs A2 - match 3 in Perth - October 30 (Sunday) - 12.30 PM

Pakistan vs South Africa - match 4 in Sydney - November 3 (Thursday) - 1.30 PM IST

Pakistan vs Bangladesh - match 5 in Adelaide - November 6 (Sunday) - 9.30 AM

(All match timings in IST)

READ| IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Rain likely to play spoilsport? Early weather reports have fans fearing the worst

Pakistan's predicted playing XI at T20 World Cup 2022:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

How to watch Pakistan in action during the T20 World Cup live on television in India?

All of Pakistan's matches at T20 World Cup will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch live streaming of Pakistan's matches at T20 World Cup 2022 in India?

All of Pakistan's matches at T20 World Cup can be live-streamed on the Dinsney+Hotstar app and website in India.