Team India could travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, check list of major ICC events next year

Team India could travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: Reports

Team India last toured Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup that year, but since then, owing to the hot and cold relationship between the two nations, they have not played in bilateral series, instead, they only meet at major ICC events like World Cup and Asia Cup.

However, the BCCI are mulling the prospect of sending Team India to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, which is slated to be held across the border.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, India's visit to Pakistan will be subject to clearance from the Indian government but plans to send the Men in Blue across the border are certainly under the pipeline.

The report adds that a BCCI note circulated among the state associations on Thursday ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) has listed out all of Team India's engagements next year.

The AGM scheduled to be held on October 18 could also see a change in guard, with Sourav Ganguly likely to be replaced as the BCCI president, and former 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny reported to be the favourite to take over the top job.

Pakistan are all set to host the Asia Cup 2023, with the tournament likely to be played in the 50-overs format, in the second half of 2023, ahead of the ODI World Cup, which will be hosted in India.

Judging by the AGM note plans to send Team India to Pakistan have been on BCCI's agenda, but a final call will be taken by the government of India.

The report also adds that a source privy to the development, on terms of anonymity was quoted as saying, " It will be subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also serves as the president of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC), and hence it could be one of the driving factors behind the move.

Should there be a roadblock in playing across the border, then the Asia Cup could also be moved to UAE, like earlier this year, although the BCCI note seems to be hinting otherwise.

Here's the list of all major ICC events in 2023: