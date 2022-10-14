Team India squad for T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah's replacement to be announced soon, check updates

Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj, who will replace Jasprit Bumrah?

Team India ace Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury recently which came as a massive blow to Rohit Sharma and Co. The Men in Blue are expected to officially name Bumrah's replacement on October 14, Friday.

According to the rules of ICC, the Indian team will have to adhere to the guidelines and will have to finalise their squad before October 15. Mohammed Shami is currently leading the race to replace Bumrah in India's squad for T20 World Cup.

The warmup matches for T20 World Cup have already begun, with the qualifying round set to kick off on Sunday, October 16. Before that, all teams must finalise their squad, and it is expected that Shami replace Bumrah, whereas the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will be named in the standby list of players.

Earlier, Shami, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi were included in the stands players' list, however, with Shami to be moved into the main 15-man squad, and the injury to Deepak Chahar, Siraj and Shardul will chip in for the duo.

Moreover, according to reports, Iyer and Bishnoi have been asked to play in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah had missed the Asia Cup 2022 as well, and after making a much-anticipated return during the T20I series versus Australia, the 27-year-old played two games, however, he missed the first T20I of the subsequent series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma had revealed that Bumrah felt a niggle and was thus left out, however, it was later revealed that he instead had suffered a back injury, which would rule him out of the World Cup.

Recently, Shami shared a picture of himself on his Instagram story, as he jetted off to Brisbane, wherein the Men in Blue will play their first warmup game against Australia on October 17.