Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

NZ vs PAK: Martin Guptill jumps over Shadab Khan as he tries to stop former, watch video

Kane Williamson asked for a new bat after which Martin Guptill rushed onto the field but Shadab Khan was jokingly seen trying to stop Guptill.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

NZ vs PAK: Martin Guptill jumps over Shadab Khan as he tries to stop former, watch video
Martin Guptill jumps over Shadab Khan

The tri-series finale between New Zealand and Pakistan got underway in Christchurch on Friday and it proved to be a nail-biting contest. During the match, there was an incident that caught the eye of netizens. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson asked for a new bat during his inning, and his teammate Martin Guptill was subsequently seen rushing to the field. 

However, as Guptill rushed onto the field carrying multiple bats, Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan was seen jokingly trying to stop the former. In his attempts to halt Guptill, Shadab lay down in front of the New Zealand batsman, almost like a hurdle, but Guptill simply jumped over Shadab. 

The incident saw hilarious reactions from Pakistani fans on Twitter, and a video of the incident has gone crazy viral on social media. 

READ| IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Rain likely to play spoilsport? Early weather reports have fans fearing the worst

Watch:

More to follow...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dussehra Ravan Dahan: Five places in Delhi where you can go to watch it
Viral Photos of the Day: Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, director Ayan Mukerji pose for paps
Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
Dragon fruit: 5 health benefits of this exotic looking fruit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.