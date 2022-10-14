NZ vs PAK: Martin Guptill jumps over Shadab Khan as he tries to stop former, watch video

Martin Guptill jumps over Shadab Khan

The tri-series finale between New Zealand and Pakistan got underway in Christchurch on Friday and it proved to be a nail-biting contest. During the match, there was an incident that caught the eye of netizens. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson asked for a new bat during his inning, and his teammate Martin Guptill was subsequently seen rushing to the field.

However, as Guptill rushed onto the field carrying multiple bats, Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan was seen jokingly trying to stop the former. In his attempts to halt Guptill, Shadab lay down in front of the New Zealand batsman, almost like a hurdle, but Guptill simply jumped over Shadab.

The incident saw hilarious reactions from Pakistani fans on Twitter, and a video of the incident has gone crazy viral on social media.

