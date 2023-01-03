Search icon
PAK vs NZ: Pakistan brutally trolled as Ajaz Patel-Matt Henry record 10th wicket partnership of 104 runs

Pakistani bowlers were taken to the cleaners as New Zealand's tailenders Ajaz Patel and Matt Henry added 104 runs for the final wicket partnership.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

After an entertaining affair in the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, the second Test might also prove to be a cracker if the play of the first two days was anything to go by. New Zealand were down to 345/9, but then, Pakistan shot themselves in the foot as the Kiwis' tailenders Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel added a 104-run stand for the 10th wicket. 

Tom Latham began the BlackCaps' innings by smashing 71 runs before Devon Conway scored 122 runs to continue his rich vein of form. 

Tom Blundell also added 51 runs to the cause, before Henry's brisk 68-run inning, combined with Patel's 35-run knock in 78 balls kept the Pakistani bowlers at bay. 

READ| Yo-Yo Test explained: What is the fitness measure made compulsory by BCCI for selection

As a consequence, Tim Southee's side went from 345/9 to 449/10. Meanwhile, Pakistan's fans expected a better display from the bowling unit, which had earlier suffered a similar struggle against England as well. 

Fans brutally trolled the bowling attack of Babar Azam's side, as they couldn't keep the Kiwis' tailenders at bay. 

Check how fans reacted:

READ| 'Mazak chal raha hai': Jaydev Unadkat picks 5 wickets in first 12 balls during Ranji Trophy match, fans react

In reply, Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique early who fell prey to Ajaz, after scoring just 19 runs. At the time of writing, Babar's side trailed the match by 412 runs in their first inning. 

