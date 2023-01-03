PAK vs NZ: Pakistan brutally trolled as Ajaz Patel-Matt Henry record 10th wicket partnership of 104 runs

Pakistan brutally trolled as Ajaz Patel-Matt Henry record 10th wicket partnership of 104 runs

After an entertaining affair in the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, the second Test might also prove to be a cracker if the play of the first two days was anything to go by. New Zealand were down to 345/9, but then, Pakistan shot themselves in the foot as the Kiwis' tailenders Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel added a 104-run stand for the 10th wicket.

Tom Latham began the BlackCaps' innings by smashing 71 runs before Devon Conway scored 122 runs to continue his rich vein of form.

Tom Blundell also added 51 runs to the cause, before Henry's brisk 68-run inning, combined with Patel's 35-run knock in 78 balls kept the Pakistani bowlers at bay.

As a consequence, Tim Southee's side went from 345/9 to 449/10. Meanwhile, Pakistan's fans expected a better display from the bowling unit, which had earlier suffered a similar struggle against England as well.

Fans brutally trolled the bowling attack of Babar Azam's side, as they couldn't keep the Kiwis' tailenders at bay.

Check how fans reacted:

NZ’s last wicket partnership stood a solid 104 runs against supposedly worlds best bowling team Pakistan ()#NZvsPAK January 3, 2023

#NZvsPAK NZ were 345-9 and Pakistan needed 1 wicket on 1 ball to get them all out,instead they gave 104 runs to last pair,no wonder we end up at last number of the World Test Championship,

poor bowling,@mirhamza_k and @RealHa55an disappointed.On the defensive again @Shoaib_Jatt — Saqib M (@saqibmusvi) January 3, 2023

10th Wicket partnership of 104 from #NewZeland against the best bowling attack #Pakistan.



#PAKvNZ — Norbert Elekes (@N0rbertElekes) January 3, 2023

The 104 run Henry-Patel partnership has broken the record for the highest final wicket partnership by a touring side on Pakistani soil, which reflects really poorly on Pakistan's bowling attack, and on Babar Azam's capaincy.#PAKvNZ — Behram Qazi (@DeafMango) January 3, 2023

Some cricket analysts said Pakistan bowling attack is great. Look at the NZ tail scoring.#PakistanCricket — Vats of India (@enggbhatta) January 3, 2023

Nothing but a downfall of Pakistan cricket has started. Leave Pakistan bowling aside for a minute. If NZ can score 449 . Y cannot Pakistan score 600 ? #pakvsNz pic.twitter.com/6qiuVtl4PV January 3, 2023

In reply, Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique early who fell prey to Ajaz, after scoring just 19 runs. At the time of writing, Babar's side trailed the match by 412 runs in their first inning.