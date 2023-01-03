'Mazak chal raha hai': Jaydev Unadkat picks 5 wickets in first 12 balls during Ranji Trophy match, fans react

Jaydev Unadkat becomes first bowler to claim hattrick in first over of Ranji Trophy

Jaydev Unadkat who recently played for Team India against Bangladesh, getting recalled 12 years after his Test debut, has shone brightly for Saurashtra as well. Playing his first match since the Bangladesh tour, Unadkat became the first-ever bowler to pick up a hat trick in the first over of the Ranji Trophy.

The veteran pacer followed in the footsteps of Irfan Pathan who had picked up a hat trick in the first over of a Test match, but Unadkat achieved the incredible feat in India's premier domestic competition for the first time.

The incident took place on Tuesday, January 3, as Saurashtra faced off against Delhi in Rajkot. Unadkat claimed his first wicket as he dismissed Dhruv Shorey on a duck. Vaibhav Rawal was also dismissed shortly afterwards before the 31-year-old completed his hat trick by dismissing Delhi captain Yash Dhull.

He wasn't stopping there as he returned to pick up Jonty Sidhu and Lalit Yadav's wickets as well, in his second over. Having added five wickets to his tally in the first 12 balls, Unadkat's display left fans in awe as they flooded social media with memes.

Check how fans reacted:

Jaydev Unadkat in Ranji these days: pic.twitter.com/PrLatrNunL — Himanshu (@himanshu_UP74) January 3, 2023

#jaydevunadkat is on



The first bowler to bag a #RanjiCup hat-trick in the first over of the match & then Completed a five-for in his second over.



Jaydev Unadkat's bowling figure: 7-0-20-6 at the moment#SAUvDEL #Ranji — Real11 (@Real11official) January 3, 2023

Finally the guy getting all the lime light what he deserves .. Hard work always pays off ! #jaydevunadkat #Hattrick #SAUvDEL https://t.co/HZG78AQIYP January 3, 2023

After bowling 9 overs, Unadkat added another wicket to his tally, giving away just 29 runs for a total of six wickets as he helped restrict Delhi to 108/8 after 30 overs at the time of Lunch.