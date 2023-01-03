Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Mazak chal raha hai': Jaydev Unadkat picks 5 wickets in first 12 balls during Ranji Trophy match, fans react

Jaydev Unadkat made a shining comeback for Saurashtra, becoming the first-ever bowler to claim a hattrick in the first over of Ranji Trophy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

'Mazak chal raha hai': Jaydev Unadkat picks 5 wickets in first 12 balls during Ranji Trophy match, fans react
Jaydev Unadkat becomes first bowler to claim hattrick in first over of Ranji Trophy

Jaydev Unadkat who recently played for Team India against Bangladesh, getting recalled 12 years after his Test debut, has shone brightly for Saurashtra as well. Playing his first match since the Bangladesh tour, Unadkat became the first-ever bowler to pick up a hat trick in the first over of the Ranji Trophy. 

The veteran pacer followed in the footsteps of Irfan Pathan who had picked up a hat trick in the first over of a Test match, but Unadkat achieved the incredible feat in India's premier domestic competition for the first time. 

The incident took place on Tuesday, January 3, as Saurashtra faced off against Delhi in Rajkot. Unadkat claimed his first wicket as he dismissed Dhruv Shorey on a duck. Vaibhav Rawal was also dismissed shortly afterwards before the 31-year-old completed his hat trick by dismissing Delhi captain Yash Dhull. 

READ| IND vs SL 1st T20I predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill set for debut, return of Sanju Samson-Suryakumar Yadav

He wasn't stopping there as he returned to pick up Jonty Sidhu and Lalit Yadav's wickets as well, in his second over. Having added five wickets to his tally in the first 12 balls, Unadkat's display left fans in awe as they flooded social media with memes. 

Check how fans reacted:

READ| Ahead of IND vs SL 1st T20I Team India players miss Rishabh Pant, wish him speedy recovery; watch

After bowling 9 overs, Unadkat added another wicket to his tally, giving away just 29 runs for a total of six wickets as he helped restrict Delhi to 108/8 after 30 overs at the time of Lunch.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram
Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka seer Siddeshwara Swami passes away at 81 after prolonged illness
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.