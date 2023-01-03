Yo-Yo Test explained: What is the fitness measure made compulsory by BCCI for selection

Yo-Yo Test was made compulsory by BCCI for selection under Virat Kohli's captaincy

The BCCI recently reintroduced the Yo-Yo Test, which first came to the fore under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

In the wake of the recent performances of the Indian team, the Yo-Yo Test has been made mandatory again. Making it into the team will become a tad bit difficult since they will have to achieve a certain par score, there are many others who have aced the fitness measure in the past.

As per BCCI's recent guidelines, a player has to attain a score of 16.5 to pass the Yo-Yo Test, while in the past the passing score was 16.1 according to PTI.

Yo-Yo Test explained:

The Yo-Yo Test is a 2-km time circuit routine, which is designed to test the speed and endurance of an athlete.

The Indian team will be made to go through the Test from time to time. The activity requires players to run between two cones or markers, which are placed 20m apart, at an increasing speed.

When a buzzer is pressed, a player will be asked to run from cone B to cone A, and then after another buzzer, back to the starting point.

After each leap, the duration between two buzzers goes down and thus it forces a player to increase their speed.

Miss two buzzers and the test ends, with the attained score being a player's final reading for the Yo-Yo Test.

It must be noted that given the nature of the Test, it is slightly difficult for fast bowlers as compared to other players. As per PTI, former skipper Virat Kohli had even breached the 19-point mark in the Test, and there were other players as well, like Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya and Karun Nair, who had reached near the 19-point mark.