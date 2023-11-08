NZ vs SL, Bengaluru weather forecast: Rain to end New Zealand's hopes of reaching World Cup 2023 semi-final?

Bengaluru has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past few days, and a substantial downpour is predicted for Thursday.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka are set to face off in a highly anticipated match of the World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru on November 9. The stakes are high for both teams, with New Zealand vying for the last semifinal spot and Sri Lanka aiming to secure a top-seven finish to secure a place in next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

In their previous game at the same venue, New Zealand showcased their dominance by scoring a record-breaking 401 runs against Pakistan. However, their hopes were dashed by a heartbreaking 21-run defeat due to rain, which deprived them of crucial points under the DLS method.

A victory in this match is crucial for New Zealand, but it alone will not guarantee their spot in the semifinals. They face tough competition from Pakistan and Afghanistan, as all three teams are currently tied with eight points and have one game remaining to secure a place in the top four.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka's chances of reaching the semifinals were shattered after a disappointing three-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their previous game. Despite this setback, they are determined to end their injury-plagued campaign on a positive note by securing a consolation win on Thursday.

Bengaluru Weather Update

Bengaluru has been experiencing continuous rainfall for the past few days, and a substantial downpour is predicted for Thursday. According to AccuWeather, there is a 45 to 60% chance of precipitation during the game. Moreover, the temperature is expected to range between 26 and 22 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

with the time for the toss in the game. The probability of rain stands at 66 percent, indicating a high likelihood of precipitation. Furthermore, this probability is anticipated to rise between 1:30 and 3:30 PM, with rain expected to persist above 50 percent until 7:30 PM.

Securing a victory against Sri Lanka is of utmost importance for the Blackcaps if they wish to remain in the running for a spot in the semi-finals. Nevertheless, in the unfortunate event that rain disrupts the match and forces its abandonment, New Zealand's hopes will rely on Pakistan losing to England in order to stay in contention for the semi-finals.

READ| ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after England beat Netherlands by 160 runs