ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after England beat Netherlands by 160 runs

After suffering from five consecutive defeats, the reigning champions England, have finally managed to reclaim their winning streak with a resounding victory over the Netherlands.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

In a scintillating display of skill and determination, Ben Stokes unleashed a fiery ton, propelling England to a resounding victory by a staggering 160 runs against the Netherlands in their ODI World Cup clash on Wednesday. The Netherlands, in pursuit of a daunting target of 340, found themselves constantly losing wickets at regular intervals, succumbing to the relentless onslaught of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, who claimed three wickets each. 

Adding to their misery, David Willey also snatched two wickets, leaving the Netherlands bundled out for a mere 179 runs. Their valiant chase had crumbled, with a total of nine wickets falling to England's formidable bowling attack.

Prior to this exhilarating win, England had set the stage ablaze with an exceptional batting performance. Ben Stokes, in a display of sheer brilliance, hammered an impressive 108 runs, leaving the opposition in awe. Dawid Malan also showcased his prowess, contributing a commendable 87 runs, as England posted a formidable total of 339/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Here is the updated World Cup 2023 points table:

With this victory, England has ascended from the bottom to the seventh position in the rankings. This win has significantly bolstered their chances of securing a coveted spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan. It is worth noting that the top seven teams from the Cricket World Cup 2023, along with the hosts, will have the privilege of participating in this prestigious tournament.

