Headlines

Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: Present mood of voters vs 2019 result

'No reason why he...': David Warner backs India star batter to play in 2031 ODI World Cup

Shehar Lakhot review: Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait try and fail to salvage this tired, convoluted mess of a thriller

Priyanshu Painyuli spills the beans about Mirzapur 3, says fans' expectation from series is scary: 'Humne kuch alag...'

IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Madhya Pradesh Elections Exit Poll 2023: Present mood of voters vs 2019 result

'No reason why he...': David Warner backs India star batter to play in 2031 ODI World Cup

10 superstars who played real-life criminals in Bollywood movies

9 superfoods to improve your digestion issues

Top 9 highest-grossing Bollywood biopic films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Shehar Lakhot review: Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait try and fail to salvage this tired, convoluted mess of a thriller

Priyanshu Painyuli spills the beans about Mirzapur 3, says fans' expectation from series is scary: 'Humne kuch alag...'

This small-budget cult horror film took 21 years in making, actor-producer sold his house, car for movie, it earned...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'No reason why he...': David Warner backs India star batter to play in 2031 ODI World Cup

Warner's response came in reply to a fan's post, where the fan expressed their hope for batter's participation in the prestigious tournament until its 2031 edition.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Australian opener David Warner has expressed his belief that it would not be astonishing to witness the inclusion of Team India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, in the 2031 ODI World Cup.

Warner's response came in reply to a fan's post, where the fan expressed their hope for Kohli's participation in the prestigious tournament until its 2031 edition. The dynamic batsman emphasized that the former Indian captain possesses exceptional fitness levels, which could undoubtedly enable him to extend his career for another eight years.

Commenting on Kohli's chances of participating in the 2031 World Cup, Warner expressed his thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter): "No reason why he can’t, he is very fit and loves the game so much."

Virat Kohli showcased exceptional performances in the recently concluded 2023 World Cup held in India. This seasoned campaigner achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first-ever player to surpass the 700-run milestone in a single edition, accumulating an impressive total of 765 runs from 11 matches, with an outstanding average of 95.62.

Furthermore, Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most One Day International (ODI) centuries, achieving his 50th century in this format during the crucial semi-final clash against New Zealand.

READ| IND vs AUS, 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Cyclone Michaung: Likely to form over Bay of Bengal by December 1, IMD alerts

Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court over denial of bail

Mukesh Ambani is earning this much in rent from luxury fashion brands at Jio World Plaza

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Close fight between Congress, BJP; check predictions here

Google will delete contacts, photos, files and more data of thousands of users, check if you are in the list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE