'No reason why he...': David Warner backs India star batter to play in 2031 ODI World Cup

Australian opener David Warner has expressed his belief that it would not be astonishing to witness the inclusion of Team India's star batsman, Virat Kohli, in the 2031 ODI World Cup.

Warner's response came in reply to a fan's post, where the fan expressed their hope for Kohli's participation in the prestigious tournament until its 2031 edition. The dynamic batsman emphasized that the former Indian captain possesses exceptional fitness levels, which could undoubtedly enable him to extend his career for another eight years.

Commenting on Kohli's chances of participating in the 2031 World Cup, Warner expressed his thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter): "No reason why he can’t, he is very fit and loves the game so much."

No reason why he can’t, he is very fit and loves the game so much. https://t.co/5iQry4pp4Y — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 30, 2023

Virat Kohli showcased exceptional performances in the recently concluded 2023 World Cup held in India. This seasoned campaigner achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first-ever player to surpass the 700-run milestone in a single edition, accumulating an impressive total of 765 runs from 11 matches, with an outstanding average of 95.62.

Furthermore, Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most One Day International (ODI) centuries, achieving his 50th century in this format during the crucial semi-final clash against New Zealand.

