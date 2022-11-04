New Zealand on the verge of semis, beat Ireland by 35 runs to finish group stage on a high

Source: ICC (Twitter)

New Zealand finished their T20 World Cup 2022 group stage fixtures with a win, beating Ireland by 35 runs. The Kiwis have had an incredible record in ICC tournaments, and they continued that streak. After beating Australia in their first group stage match, they kept going until losing their first tie versus England.

But they bounced back with a victory over Ireland, and they have all but qualified to the semifinals. Since Australia and England's matches are still remaining, the Kiwis have not officially qualified, but such is their massive net run rate, that it will be virtually impossible for any other team to displace Kane Williamson's side.

The skipper scored a fifty and came up top for his side in yet another crucial outing, helping them reach a total of 185. They could have gotten more, only for Joshua Little to intervene as he became the second Irish bowler to pick up a T20 World Cup hat-trick.

Chasing 186, Ireland did get off to a good start, but they lost momentum as soon as Andew Balbirnie, and Paul Stirling walked back.

More to follow...