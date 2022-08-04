Search icon
NED vs NZ 1st T20I live streaming: When and where to watch Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I in The Hague

Know all the details about the 1st T20I match between Netherlands vs New Zealand on August 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

After beating Scotland in the two-match T20I series and one-off ODI, New Zealand will face off against the Netherlands on Thursday, with the first T20I scheduled to be played on August 4. 

While the Kiwis haven't lost a single match in their five previous fixtures, their Dutch opponents have also lost just once in their previous five matches. 

New Zealand beat Scotland by 102 runs in their last match, while the Dutch side comes into this fixture on the back of a loss to Zimbabwe in the World T20 qualifier. 

Both sides will thus be expected to produce a nail-biting contest. 

READ| NED vs NZ 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I in The Hague

Ahead of the Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I match start?

Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be played on August 4 (Thursday) at 08:30 PM IST.

Where will the Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I match take place?

Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will take place at the Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague. 

Which channel will telecast the Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I match in India?

The Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will not be telecasted on any channels in India.

READ: CWG 2022: Indian Women's cricket team beat Barbados by 100 runs to confirm semifinal berth

How to watch live streaming of the Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20 match in India?

Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode App.

NED vs NZ 1st T20I Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

