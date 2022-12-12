'Mujhse inspire hoke itne lambe chakke..': Smriti Mandhana pulls Richa Ghosh's leg in candid chat, watch video

Smriti Mandhana pulls Richa Ghosh's leg in candid chat

Indian Women's cricket team halted the Australian juggernaut, handing the visitors their first defeat in the year 2022. Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh were among the two chief architects of the thrilling super-over win on Sunday, which sent social media into a frenzy.

After India's victory, BCCI Women's Twitter handle shared a video of a candid chat between Mandhana and Richa as the pair discussed how Harmanpreet Kaur's side prevailed over Alyssa Healy and Co.

While Mandhana quizzed Ghosh about the 'secret' of the latter's huge sixes that ensured India gave Australia a big target to chase in the super-over, Ghosh thanked her compatriot for 'inspiring her'.

READ| Ind-W vs Aus-W: 19-year-old Richa Ghosh hailed as ‘six-hitting machine’ in historic 1st Super Over win

"I think in the last match you hit a six of nearly 80m, I don't think the boundary line matters anymore because all your sixes into the stands, so what's the secret," quizzed Mandhana.

"There is no secret, I backed myself, I tried to play shots down the ground, and backed myself that's all," replied Ghosh.

Of thrilling chase & Super Over finish, cracking maximums & brilliant crowd support



Batting stars @mandhana_smriti & @13richaghosh sum up #TeamIndia's stunning win at the DY Patil Stadium - By @ameyatilak



Watch #INDvAUS https://t.co/9sDTzu19II pic.twitter.com/IKCqBTUjLl — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 12, 2022

The vice-captain of the Indian women's team Mandhana further revealed that she expected something special from Ghosh after she was dismissed having scored 79 runs.

"I told Richa we have to finish this, and I felt that she will do great," she stated.

READ| 'Greatest of all time': Virat Kohli pens tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal bow out of FIFA World Cup 2022

Richa Ghosh further lauded Mandhana and said that she inspired the youngster after which the experienced campaigner was seen pulling her compatriot's leg.

'Mere se inspire hoke itne lambe chakke lag nahi sakte Richa," quipped Mandhana after which the pair broke into laughter.

Meanwhile talking about the match, Harmanpreet won the toss and chose to bowl after which Healy's side smashed 187/1 in their respective 20 overs, but the Indian team also reached the same total thus setting up an entertaining super over.

READ| Ireland Cricket Board offers Sanju Samson to represent their country; Here's what the cricketer said

Ghosh scored 6 runs before getting out while Mandhana added 13 runs thus giving the Aussies a target of 21 runs to chase, but they could only score 16 runs.