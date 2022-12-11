Ind-W vs Aus-W: 19-year-old Richa Ghosh hailed as ‘six-hitting machine’ in historic 1st Super Over win

Richa Ghosh during India's second T20 against Australia | Photo: ANI

Ind-W vs Aus-W: Explosive wicket keeper batsman Richa Ghosh won praise on social media after India’s historic win in their first ever Super Over. India defeated Australia in Super Over by 4 runs after matching them run-to-run in the second T20 match.

19-year-old Ghosh put in a remarkable display of T20 batting, with three sixes in a 26-run cameo to help India reach Australia’s score of 187 and extend the match. The West Bengal cricketer then added another maximum as India posted 20 runs in the Super Over debut.

Users on social media erupted in praise for the young dynamo, hailing Richa’s six-hitting ability which changed the game for India.

“Richa Ghosh! Proper Alpha. What a striker,” wrote one Twitter user. “Richa Ghosh is a six-hitting machine,” said another. “As far as post-match awards go, 'Game-changer of the match' is fitting here, indeed. Top stuff from Richa Ghosh,” tweeted a third.

Ghosh scored 26 runs on 13 balls, hitting three sixes, at a strike rate of 200. Smriti Mandhana once again played a starring role with 79 runs from 49 balls, hitting 9 fours and 4 sixes. Shafali Verma (34 off 23), and Harmanpreet (21 off 22) also contributed with the bat. Smriti also scored 13 runs from 3 deliveries in the Super Over win with a four and a six.

Earlier, Australia had scored 187 for the loss of just one wicket with Deepti Sharma the only Indian bowler to see any success. Beth Mooney (82 off 54) and Tahlia McGrath (70 off 51) had played a memorable partnership. In reply, India tied the total for the loss of five wickets before winning by 4 runs in the Super Over. The five-match series is now tied 1-1.

