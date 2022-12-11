Shikhar Dhawan's World Cup dream over? THESE young players are in line to replace the ODI specialist

File Photo

On a day when Shikhar Dhawan failed yet again, his opening partner Ishan Kishan scored the fastest double century in ODI history. On Saturday, the 24-year-old smashed 210 runs off 131 balls and completely destroyed most of Bangladesh's bowlers.

As India had lost Dhawan early, Ishan took his time getting ready at the crease. However, as he reached his half-century mark, the southpaw went completely insane and played fearlessly.

The fight for top-order batting is heating up, with Gill and Kishan taking a more aggressive approach. Shikhar Dhawan's status in the Indian team will be confirmed soon, according to a BCCI source.

"A call on Shikhar's future will only be taken after a new selection committee is appointed. But head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma's views can't be ignored," a senior BCCI source privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In terms of ODI performance in 2022, Dhawan has 688 runs in 22 innings at an average of 34.40 and a strike rate of 74.21. The Southpaw has six fifties but no hundred in the format.

On the other hand, Gill has 638 runs scored in 12 innings at an average of 70.88 and a strike rate of 102.57. The youngster has four fifties and one hundred. Kishan's numbers also speak volumes for him. The young wicketkeeper has scored 417 runs in 7 innings at an average of 59.57 and a strike rate of 109.73. He has one double ton and two fifties.

Not only Dhawan, but India's other batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, have struggled in ODIs in 2022. Kohli, who made a century against Bangladesh, has 302 runs in 11 innings with a strike rate of 87.03 and an average of 27.45. Kohli has two fifties and one hundred. India's current captain, Rohit Sharma, has similar numbers. The 35-year-old has 249 runs scored in 8 innings played, with an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 114.22. He has three fifties and hasn't scored a hundred in the format.

Apart from the duo, KL Rahul, who is now expected to be ready for a middle-order and wicketkeeping position, particularly in ODIs, is yet to register a three-figure score in the format. Rahul has scored 251 runs in 9 innings in the top and middle of the order, with an average of 27.88 and a strike rate of 80.19. He has 2 fifties.

However, what works well for the other three players and does not work well for Dhawan is that the other players play all three or at least two formats. Dhawan, who occasionally wears the captain's hat in ODIs, last played a Test in September 2018 and a T20I in July 2021. A former national selector for the Indian squad also suggested that Dhawan's case may suffer as a result of his lack of game time.

Do you mean Shikhar will start playing ODIs in mid-January with no match practise for the following month? Surya is also dedicated to playing Ranji Trophy games for Mumbai in order to stay in the groove. You can tell when he's playing multiple formats. So, on what basis will you select him?" remarked a former national selector who has worked with both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Only Gill was picked to the ODI squad against New Zealand, while Kishan was not. Kishan was called up to the squad for the just finished ODI series against Bangladesh, while Gill was rested. However, if both return, Dhawan's position would be scrutinised if he does not perform better. Awarded his overall effectiveness in the Indian colours, Dhawan is likely to be given a couple more ODIs next year. But it will be fascinating to observe what the selections decide when they take office.

