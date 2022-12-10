Search icon
'I was on 95, he calmed me down saying..': Ishan Kishan reveals crucial advice from Virat Kohli during 3rd ODI

The 24-year-old, who was just playing in his 10th ODI, showed courageous batting as he broke Chris Gayle's record for the quickest double century.

Ishan Kishan broke the record for the fastest double hundred in ODIs

Ishan Kishan was happy to make history on Saturday (December 10) by scoring the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket, but he was disappointed to have missed the chance to make history by becoming the first triple centurion in the format.

The 24-year-old, who was just playing in his 10th ODI, showed courageous batting as he broke Chris Gayle's record for the quickest double century in the format (138 balls) by completing the feat in just 126 balls.

In the third ODI, India scored a staggering 409 for eight wickets in Chattogram. In the 36th over of the Indian innings, Kishan was out for 210.

“I got out with 15 (14.1) overs left. I could have got 300 also,” Kishan told the broadcasters SonyLiv at the innings break. 

His record-breaking innings was played alongside Virat Kohli, who apparently asked Kishan to "calm down" as he neared his first century.

“I was batting with Virat bhai, and he was spot on with which bowlers I needed to select (to target). I was on 95 and wanted to bring up the hundred with a six but he calmed me down, saying it was my first hundred, get it in singles as it’s your first,” he said.

India has now scored more than 400 runs in an ODI inning six times. As a result, they have tied South Africa for the most 400+ scores in the format. Throughout much of the innings, India appeared to be on track to reach their highest-ever ODI total, but a string of wickets in the last overs prevented them from going over 410. 

The team's best ODI total, 418/5 against the West Indies in December 2011, was achieved with the help of Virender Sehwag, who also struck a double century.

