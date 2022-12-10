Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Ishan Kishan for his brilliant 210 runs knock in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

Ishan Kishan broke the record for the fastest double hundred in ODIs

Ishan Kishan, 24, hammered Bangladesh for 210 runs in the third ODI on Saturday, earning accolades from Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

To replace the injured India captain Rohit Sharma, Kishan was brought into the team and he seized the chance. The southpaw was putting the Bangladeshi bowlers to the test while timing the ball with ease.

Shikhar Dhawan's early dismissal put India in trouble, and it was up to Kishan to rebuild the innings and produce a significant total. Virat Kohli provided him with a lot of assistance, as the two of them racked up 290 runs for the second wicket.

Kishan immediately changed gears after scoring his first century in just 85 balls and turned it into a double century. The 24-year-old completed the milestone in 126 balls, breaking Chris Gayle's previous record for the quickest ODI double hundred. He blasted 24 boundaries and 10 sixes before getting out for 210 off 131 balls.

India set Bangladesh a winning target of 410 courtesy to Kishan performance. Fans and former players were quite complimentary of the 24-year-performance, with Tendulkar leading the way.

The legendary Indian batsman praised Kishan's 210 as a fantastic innings and claimed that his performance deserved extra accolades for the day. In addition, Tendulkar complimented Kohli for reaching his 44th ODI century.

"A fabulous knock! A fabulous knock! The innings you played today deserves double the appreciation too @ishankishan51! Wonderful knock by @imVkohli as well. Many congratulations!" said Tendulkar.

