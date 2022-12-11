IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh power India to series equaliser after thrilling Super Over

Image Source: Twitter/BCCIWomen

India defeated Australia in the second Women's T20I on Sunday to tie the five-match series. The hosts, though, had to play out of their skins as the game went all the way to the Super Over. It also ended Australia's unbeaten record in WT20Is in 2022.

After being put in to bat first, the Aussies got off to a flying start courtesy to a 29-run opening wicket stand between Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney.

Deepti Sharma gave India a break as she got rid of Healy, who had hit 25 runs with five fours and was looking dangerous. In the Australian innings, it turned out to be the Women in Blue's lone happy moment.

Australia scored a whopping 187 runs for the loss of just one wicket thanks to an unbroken partnership between Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath that lasted 16.3 overs. Apart from England's 199 for three against India in 2018, it was also the second-highest WT20I score.

Mooney, who is currently the series' top run-scorer, scored an unbeatable 54-ball 82 with the help of 13 fours. McGrath also well utilised the long handle to remain unbeaten on 70 runs off 51 balls with 10 fours and 1 six.

The best bowler for India was Deepti, who had one wicket and only conceded 31 runs. Devika Vaidya had a bad day, allowing 32 runs to score in her three overs of bowling.

India scored 55 runs on the powerplay, thus they didn't lose heart in their run-chase. Shafali Verma scored 34 runs off 23 balls by throwing everything she had at it. However, she made one too many plays and lost against Alana King.

In order to put pressure on India, Heather Graham, who was making her debut, quickly dismissed Jemimah Rodrigues. In order to get the visitors back into the match, Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana added 61 runs for the third wicket.

While attempting to ramp Annabelle Sutherland over fine leg, Mandhana was dismissed for 79 off 49. Richa Ghosh took control after that and began to play some lovely shots. With three fours, she scored 23 runs off 13 balls.

However, Vaidya was the one to score a four by slicing Megan Schutt through the third man region to send the match into Super Over..

Richa hit a six against Graham to start the Super Over before geting out. Following that, Smriti hit a six and a four. As India scored 20 runs in the one-over eliminator, she finished by taking three runs.

Australia's chase was by Alyssa Healy, who hit a six against Renuka Singh and then gambled on a single. Radha Yadav made restitution by taking a brilliant catch at long off, and Renuka made amends by getting rid of Healy. India crossed the finish line before Healy hit the final six.

