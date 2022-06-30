'MS Dhoni told me that..': Jasprit Bumrah recalls advise from MSD before leading India in Edgbaston

Bumrah recalls advice from MS Dhoni ahead of captaincy bow

Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England in Edgbaston, in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who has been ruled out after testing positive for Covif-19. Speaking ahead of the all-important clash which begins on July 1, Bumrah looked back on a piece of advice he received from former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

While Bumrah will become the first fast bowler to lead India in Test cricket in 35 years, he is looking forward to the challenge as he aims to replicate the success of Dhoni, who just like Bumrah had no experience in captaincy, but went on to achieve great things for the Indian team.

Dhoni would go on to win the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the Champions Trophy in 2013, becoming the first captain in the history of cricket to achieve such an illustrious feat.

Speaking ahead of India's one-off Test against England on Thursday, Bumrah said that he will take inspiration from the wise words of Dhoni, and he feels leading the Indian team is the biggest achievement of his career.

"The taste of success feels good when there is pressure. I am always up for responsibilities and I love to be in tough challenges. As a cricketer, you always want to test yourself in deep waters. I have spoken to many cricketers. Everybody improves and keep getting better," he said on the eve of the game.

Bumrah continued, "I remember speaking to MS (Dhoni), and he told me that he never captained any side before he led India for the first time. Now, he is remembered as one of the most successful captains of all time."

"So, I am focusing on how I can help the team and not focusing on what I have done before or how the cricketing conventions or the rules have been set," he added further.

The 28-year-old also added that he will be looking forward to the inputs from former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, in the absence of Rohit. Earlier, Bumrah has played under Kohli's captaincy, but now the tables have turned.

"Virat's inputs will be crucial when I am bowling or when I am making (some) changes. Virat's suggestions are going to be invaluable and always important for us," said Bumrah.

