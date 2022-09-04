MS Dhoni to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023: confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan

MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 as captain, CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanath confirmed.

Earlier this year during IPL 2022 season, the team experimented with a change in captaincy by appointing Ravindra Jadeja as the captain two days before the start of the tournament.

However, this experiment failed and MS Dhoni was brought back to lead the team in the middle of the tournament on April 30.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the most successful captains in the history of cricket. Be it international stage or franchise cricket, MS has stamped its authority as a captain due to which he enjoys massive admiration amongst the cricket fraternity including the current crop of players in Indian cricket.

The 41-year-old wicketkeeper has been leading Chennai Super Kings ever since the start of the IPL and has tasted triumphs on four occasions. Dhoni has been termed as synonymous with the franchise and even CSK CEO had admitted the fact that Chennai Super Kings means MS Dhoni.

The Chennai franchise came to the 15th edition as defending champion and made an unsuccessful attempt of finding the successor of Dhoni in the form of Ravindra Jadeja.

The all-rounder then shockingly stepped down from the captaincy and handed it back to MS Dhoni.