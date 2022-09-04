Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

MS Dhoni to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023: confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan

The CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the former Indian skipper will again lead the men in yellow during the upcoming season of IPL.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

MS Dhoni to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023: confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan
MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 as captain, CSK CEO Kashi Vishwanath confirmed.

READ: Sourav Ganguly opts out of Legends League Cricket due to other professional commitments

Earlier this year during IPL 2022 season, the team experimented with a change in captaincy by appointing Ravindra Jadeja as the captain two days before the start of the tournament. 

However, this experiment failed and MS Dhoni was brought back to lead the team in the middle of the tournament on April 30.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of the most successful captains in the history of cricket. Be it international stage or franchise cricket, MS has stamped its authority as a captain due to which he enjoys massive admiration amongst the cricket fraternity including the current crop of players in Indian cricket.

The 41-year-old wicketkeeper has been leading Chennai Super Kings ever since the start of the IPL and has tasted triumphs on four occasions. Dhoni has been termed as synonymous with the franchise and even CSK CEO had admitted the fact that Chennai Super Kings means MS Dhoni.

READ: India vs Pakistan: Check out head-to-head stats, best batsman, bowler ahead of the epic clash in super 4s of Asia cup

The Chennai franchise came to the 15th edition as defending champion and made an unsuccessful attempt of finding the successor of Dhoni in the form of Ravindra Jadeja.

The all-rounder then shockingly stepped down from the captaincy and handed it back to MS Dhoni.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', internet goes berserk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.