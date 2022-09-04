India vs Pakistan: Check out head-to-head stats, best batsman, bowler ahead of the epic clash in super 4s of Asia cup

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan will lock horns for the second time in Asia Cup 2022 when the two sides face off in a Super Four fixture at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In the previous match, India outclassed their arch-rivals in each department and registered a 5-wicket win. Pakistan batted first but could not put up their desired total, thanks to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya’s exceptional spells.

Skipper Babar Azam looked pale. He needs to take more responsibility and lead the Pakistan batting lineup to put up strong competition in front of this high-flying Indian side. On the other side, India have been in outstanding form. Every member of the unit is capable of taking the charge when the team needs it. All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya, who stole the show in the previous encounter.

India has a good track record against Pakistan in Twenty20 Internationals. In the last five encounters, India has won four of five times, while Pakistan's only victory was in October 2021.

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the highest run scorer in India vs Pakistan contests in T20I matches with 346 runs. He has the best score of 78* which is the best by an Indian batsman in T20 cricket against Pakistan.

Former cricket Umar Gul had picked 11 wickets against India, which is so far the best by any player in these matches. The best bowling figure was registered by Mohammad Asif after picking four wickets for 18 runs.

All the Asia Cup 2022 matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST. The match can also be streamed live and watched on the Disney+Hotstar app.

India vs Pakistan probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah