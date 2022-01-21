ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Michael Vaughan believes India vs Pakistan is the biggest game, not the Ashes

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday, the much anticipated India-Pakistan game is scheduled to take place on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

There was a time when India had never lost to their neighbours in an ICC tournament, but things changed in the 2021 World Cup hosted by BCCI in the Middle East.

Pakistan went on to defeat India by 10 wickets and the victory for the Men in Green came in as a shock for Indian cricket fans. Now the Indian team have a chance to avenge their ICC loss in Australia.

Talking about the on-field rivalry, former England batter Michael Vaughan feels that the India-Pakistan clash is the biggest rivalry compared to the likes of the recently concluded Ashes series.

Vaughan said despite having played in a lot of Ashes games, feels the India-Pakistan game is the biggest rivalry in world cricket. He added that Rohit Sharma as a captain will have a stiff task at hand and expects him to face the heat in crucial encounters like these games.

"I think, we being England and Australia ex-players, we all kind of think of the Ashes as the biggest game in world cricket, it’s not! India vs Pakistan is the biggest game. Looking forward to Rohit Sharma being the captain, probably the first time he’s going to be under real pressure. It’s going to be an epic event," Vaughan said while speaking to Star Sports.

Talking about the 'Hitman', Rohit had replaced Virat Kohli as India's new T20I captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup as the latter decided to step down from leadership.

The 2022 edition of the T20 World cup will feature two rounds, first, the qualification round and four teams from round 1 will progress into the Super 12 stages. Group 2 consists of India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh alongside the winner of Group B and runner-up in Group A.