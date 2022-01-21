ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma-led Team India's complete schedule for the tournament

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the schedule of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, they also announced the whole schedule of the teams and their opponents.

The Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will play their first match of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23 2022.

After facing neighbours Pakistan, they will lock horns with the Runner of Group A from the Qualifiers on October 27, 2022, and on October 30 2022, the Men in Blue will face South Africa at Perth. The final two matches of the Indian side will be against Bangladesh at Adelaide and the winner of Group B in Melbourne.

Star Sports, who will be broadcasting the event live from Australia, posted about the fixtures of the Indian cricket team. "Mark your calendars, set your clock & get set to support Team India at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022," read the post.

Earlier, in the same tournament hosted by India in the Middle East in the year 2021, the Virat Kohli led team had been knocked out of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the Super 12 stages of the competition.

India had finished third in Group 2 and failed to qualify for the semi-finals. They had lost their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand but went on to win against Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan, came out as a shock for Indian cricket fans as it was the first time that the side had lost to the Men in Green in a limited-overs World Cup match.

The current host of the tournament - Australia - had won the 2021 edition after beating New Zealand in the summit clash. As for India, they have only won the T20 World Cup once, which is the inaugural edition in South Africa in 2007, and they beat the Pakistan side in the summit clash.