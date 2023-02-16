Search icon
'Bhaari mistake ho gaya sir': Memes galore after staggering revelations made by BCCI chief selector

The world's wealthiest cricket board is reeling from the gravity of the allegations, especially as Australia is currently touring India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

On Tuesday (February 14), pandemonium ensued after Chetan Sharma's explosive sting operation by Zee News was released. The BCCI chief selector spoke at length about the Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly rift, the alleged discord between Kohli and Rohit Sharma, doping in Indian cricket, and much more. His revelations quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of reactions from the public.

Chetan Sharma is currently in his second tenure as Chief Selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Following India's disappointing performance in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, the BCCI dissolved the previous selection panel with Sharma at the helm in December. However, in January, the BCCI reinstated Sharma, once again appointing him as Chief Selector.

The former Indian cricketer divulged how Virat Kohli believed it was former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly who was responsible for his dismissal as ODI captain, dismissing any rumors of a rift between Rohit and Kohli. He spoke at length about how players are eager to retain their positions and play even when not completely fit. Following these explosive comments, social media platforms have been inundated with a plethora of reactions, including memes.

Here are some of the best memes:

 

The BCCI selector made it clear that Ganguly had urged Kohli in a video conference to remain as the T20I captain, but that Kohli had either not heard or been unaware of it. The former Indian cricketer went on to allege that Kohli had "maligned Ganguly in the media" during his press conference (by deliberately speaking about the change in captaincy) prior to the South African tour, as he believed the former Indian captain was responsible for his demotion as ODI captain.

"Sourav Ganguly said that think once, in what might have been a video conference. Virat would not have heard. There were nine people sitting there, not one person. All the people were there... I was also there. All the selectors and board members were there. Either Virat didn't listen or Virat did. I don't know. We don't know, Virat will knows," said Sharma.

“Why did Virat say? He was going to South Africa as a captain. The press conference is about the team. There was no need to bring this topic there. The truth was that there was talk. Eight to nine people were sitting and talk was happening."Ganguly had said (spoken to Kohli). Virat was lying. But why Virat lied, nobody knows till today. This is his personal matter. There was controversy in it - board versus player,” he added.

After being captured on camera by a TV sting that exposed the Indian Cricket Team's unsavory secrets, Chetan Sharma will face an internal investigation by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The world's wealthiest cricket board is reeling from the gravity of the allegations, especially as Australia is currently touring India.

