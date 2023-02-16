IND vs AUS: Fans in awe as Aussie opener shares photo of him surrounded with arm personnel at Delhi airport

File Photo

The action of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has shifted to Delhi, where the second Test is set to commence on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The first encounter in Nagpur was a short-lived affair, with India outclassing Australia by an impressive innings and 132 runs. The Australians are wounded and will be determined to find a way to bounce back in the series.

Pat Cummins and Co. have arrived in the nation's capital and commenced their training session on Monday. Meanwhile, star batter David Warner took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his arrival at the Delhi airport.

As seen in the image, Warner was escorted out of the airport by a heavy security detail. “Arrived Delhi,” Warner captioned the photo.

The Australian squad has been bolstered by the arrival of Mitchell Starc in Delhi. The left-arm quick had been sidelined due to a finger injury and was unable to participate in the opening Test, but he touched down in the national capital last week and is now available for selection. This is a major boost for the Australians as they look to make a strong showing in the upcoming matches.

Cameron Green, the all-rounder, is uncertain for the second Test match. He has been out of action since fracturing his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa last year. He was in contention for the Nagpur Test, but his return to the team was postponed after the same finger was struck during a practice session prior to the Border-Gavaskar series.

“Green’s recovery was still progressing as per expectations, but it’s unclear if he will be passed fit,” reported News Corp on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer will also be joining the Indian squad for the second Test. A media release from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development, as Iyer successfully completed his rehabilitation and was declared fit by the BCCI's medical team.

“India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," read the release from BCCI.

The visitors must avert a 4-0 whitewash in the series if they are to retain their chances of competing in the World Test Championship final.

