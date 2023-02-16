Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia Test match in Delhi

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for IND vs AUS 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia Test match in Delhi
IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team and Fantasy Tips

The second Test between India and Australia will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, commencing on Friday, February 17. India head into the Test match as the clear favorites, buoyed by their impressive performance in Nagpur. Their batting lineup is well-rounded, and their spin attack is expected to be the deciding factor in the match. With the home crowd behind them, India will be looking to make a statement and extend their lead in the series.

On the other hand Australia will be eager to demonstrate an improved performance with the return of Mitchell Starc, potentially at the expense of Scott Boland. Despite being the underdogs, Australia have a balanced blend of youth and experience and could surprise in what is sure to be a captivating Test match in Delhi.

Australia currently sits atop the ICC Men's Test rankings, with India in second place. The two sides have faced off 103 times in this format, with Australia emerging victorious in 43 of those matches, while India has won 31. This long-standing rivalry has provided some of the most thrilling cricket matches in history, and continues to captivate fans around the world.

Match Details

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Date and Time: 17th February 2023, 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs AUS 2nd Test match

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head

Bowlers: Todd Murphy, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS 2nd Test My Dream11 team

Alex Carey, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Axar Patel, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Todd Murph

READ| 'Ganguly ne bohot politics ki hai': Fans shocked as Chetan Sharma reveals Sourav Ganguly ‘disliked’ Virat Kohli

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.