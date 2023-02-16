IND vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia Test match in Delhi

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team and Fantasy Tips

The second Test between India and Australia will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, commencing on Friday, February 17. India head into the Test match as the clear favorites, buoyed by their impressive performance in Nagpur. Their batting lineup is well-rounded, and their spin attack is expected to be the deciding factor in the match. With the home crowd behind them, India will be looking to make a statement and extend their lead in the series.

On the other hand Australia will be eager to demonstrate an improved performance with the return of Mitchell Starc, potentially at the expense of Scott Boland. Despite being the underdogs, Australia have a balanced blend of youth and experience and could surprise in what is sure to be a captivating Test match in Delhi.

Australia currently sits atop the ICC Men's Test rankings, with India in second place. The two sides have faced off 103 times in this format, with Australia emerging victorious in 43 of those matches, while India has won 31. This long-standing rivalry has provided some of the most thrilling cricket matches in history, and continues to captivate fans around the world.

Match Details

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Date and Time: 17th February 2023, 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs AUS 2nd Test match

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Travis Head

Bowlers: Todd Murphy, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS 2nd Test My Dream11 team

Alex Carey, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Axar Patel, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Todd Murph

