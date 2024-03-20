Meet star cricketer, who faced extreme poverty, worked as guard, got picked up in IPL, he is now...

Shamar Joseph's heroic performance in the Gabba, where he took seven wickets for 68 runs against Australia, not only earned him praise and a central contract but also opened the doors to one of the most prestigious cricket leagues in the world. The Lucknow Super Giants recognized Joseph's immense potential and wasted no time in signing him for Rs 3 crores as a replacement for pacer Mark Wood for the IPL 2024 season. This will mark Joseph's debut in the IPL, providing him with a platform to showcase his skills on an international level and advance his career in the sport that has already transformed his life significantly.

Joseph's journey from humble beginnings in Baracara, a secluded village along the Canje River in Guyana, to becoming a cricket sensation for the West Indies, began with a life-altering decision three years ago when he left his village in search of better job opportunities.

Initially, Joseph worked as a logger in his village, narrowly escaping a near-death experience when a tree almost crushed him. This harrowing incident, combined with the responsibility of providing for his pregnant partner, motivated him to seek opportunities elsewhere. He embarked on a 121-kilometer boat journey to New Amsterdam, where he initially found work in construction. However, due to his fear of heights, he transitioned into a role as a laborer. Eventually, he secured a job as a security guard, working grueling 12-hour shifts that left him with no time to pursue his passion for cricket.

Despite facing numerous obstacles, Joseph's love for cricket remained unwavering. He grew up idolizing West Indies legends like Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose, honing his skills by playing tape ball games and practicing bowling with fruits. His big break came when he crossed paths with Romario Shepherd, a fellow Guyanese cricketer, who introduced him to the national team and head coach Esuan Crandon. Attending a fast bowling clinic conducted by Curtly Ambrose further fueled his potential, leading to his selection for the Guyana team after an impressive performance in a trial game where he took eight wickets.

Joseph's natural talent was evident in Division 1 cricket, where he made a stunning debut by taking figures of 6/13. His standout performances as a net bowler in the Caribbean Premier League caught the eye of talent scouts, resulting in his selection as one of four uncapped players for Guyana ahead of the first-class season in February of the previous year. He made his first-class debut on February 1, 2023, against Barbados, and later stepped in as a replacement for the injured Keemo Paul in the CPL for the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The highlight of Joseph's journey was being chosen as one of seven debutants in the West Indies squad for their two-Test tour of Australia. In a historic second Test match at the Gabba, Joseph played a crucial role in the West Indies' remarkable victory over Australia, a feat that had not been achieved since 1996/97. Despite fracturing his toe the day before, he delivered an impressive 10-over spell, taking 7/68 and dismissing Steve Smith with the very first ball of his career in the previous match. This performance solidified Joseph's reputation as a rising star in the world of cricket.

Joseph has participated in a total of 6 First-class games, 2 List A matches, and an equal number of T20 matches. He has taken 26 wickets in First-class games, 2 in List A matches, and has not yet secured any wickets in T20 matches.

