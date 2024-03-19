Royal Challengers Bangalore gets new name ahead of IPL 2024, check here

RCB women’s team skipper Smriti Mandhana, men’s team skipper Faf du Plessis, and Virat Kohli unveiled the new name of the franchise.

Ahead of IPL 2024, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has officially renamed their franchise to 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru.' During the RCB Unbox event at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, the Bengaluru-based franchise revealed its new name and logo.

RCB women’s team skipper Smriti Mandhana, men’s team skipper Faf du Plessis, and Virat Kohli unveiled the new name of the franchise.

THE NEW RCB LOGO:



ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU....!!! pic.twitter.com/wL6yKEXboe — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 19, 2024

Lately, RCB has been winning hearts online after its women's team secured their first-ever WPL title on Sunday. The Smriti Mandhana-led side won this year's WPL after beating Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With this remarkable win, the team also ended the franchise's 16-year- wait for the trophy. While the women's team has made the franchise and fans proud after this win, the RCB men's team is yet to script history in the Indian Premier League. Although RCB has been a part of IPL since its inaugural season in 2008, they are yet to win the coveted trophy.

On Friday (March 22), RCB will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.