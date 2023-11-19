Meet Alyssa Healy, wife of pacer Mitchell Starc, who also plays for Australia

They are one of the most celebrated power couples in the cricket world. They duo married in April 2016.

The India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final is taking place at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. In the IND vs AUS match, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc took three wickets. In this article, we will tell you about the pacer's cricketer wife, who also plays for Australia. Her name is Alyssa Healy.

The 33-year-old Healy made her international debut in February 2010. She plays for the Australian women's national team and New South Wales in domestic cricket, as well as the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL.

Healy married Starc in April 2016. The duo met each other when they were 9. They are one of the most celebrated power couples in the cricket world. Healy and Starc often capture attention for their public displays of affection. A right-handed batter and wicket-keeper, she is the daughter of Greg Healy, who was part of the Queensland squad. While her uncle Ian Healy was Australia's Test wicket-keeper.

