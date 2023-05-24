Search icon
Meet Akash Mandhwal, MI's star pacer praised for his tremendous performance against LSG in IPL 2023 eliminator

IPL 2023, MI vs LSG: For Mumbai Indians, Akash Madhwal took five wickets for five runs in 3.3 overs to be MI's best bowler.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

Meet Akash Mandhwal, MI's star pacer praised for his tremendous performance against LSG in IPL 2023 eliminator (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, MI vs LSG: Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Lucknow Super Gianst (LSG) by 81 runs in the eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday. In the match, MI star pacer Akash Mandhwal helped his team to defeat LSG. He took five wickets in the match in 3.3 overs and gave 5 runs. But who is Akash Madhwal?

Akash Madhwal is an Indian cricketer who belongs to Uttarakhand. He was born in Roorkee in November 1993. He completed his primary and secondary education at Roorkee Public Senior Secondary School in Uttarakhand. He then went on to pursue a degree in engineering. MI signed Madhwal for IPL 2023 for a price of Rs 20 lakh. He is the first cricketer from the Uttarakhand state cricket team to play in the IPL.

He made his T20 debut in November 2019 for Uttarakhand in the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Later, the 29-year-old made his first-class debut in December 2019 for Uttarakhand in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy. He made his List A debut on 21 February 2021 for Uttarakhand in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

READ | Meet Sanjiv Goenka, owner of LSG with a net worth of Rs 16,500 crore, check Mukesh Ambani connection

